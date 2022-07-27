Audience girl who was seen sleeping during “Meeting” returns to the program and defends herself: “Second thing”

After starring in a funny moment, to say the least, during the Date. A girl who went viral on social media while being filmed sleeping during a program editslowly returned from the attraction to defend himself and explain what had happened that day.

revealing itself to be called Isabela, the girl participated in the last program this Wednesday (18) and said that the night before the recording, she would have worked late. in conversation with the Patricia Poetthe 21-year-old said that many believed she would not be enjoying the show.

“So, I had worked late, then when I got home, my son had a bit of trouble sleeping. I ended up sleeping late and woke up early to come. Then I dozed off… Second thing”, she said. Despite the unusual moment, the situation was seen with grace.

Izabela also said that on the day she took a picture with the presenters of the morning show, but that she did not post it on social media due to the repercussion: “I took it as a joke, but I saw a lot of people saying absurd things. And I liked it, if not, I wasn’t here again”, finished.