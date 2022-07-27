Auxílio Brasil is “owing” R$ 125 for benefits

Despite the readjustment, a survey carried out by Dieese pointed out that the new Aid amount could not buy a basic basket

The next increase in Auxílio Brasil, from the current R$400 to R$600, is already R$125 out of date in relation to the Emergency Aid paid between April and August 2020. purchase from Brazilians.

Product prices have risen 20.7% since April 2020, according to broad data from the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which is measured by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) and represents official inflation. from the country. until June 2022.

According to IBGE data, the increase was 5.49% in June alone, and the accumulated increase of 11.89% in the last 12 months.

In August, Auxílio Brasil, currently priced at R$400, will rise to R$600 – an increase of R$200. The government also intends to eliminate the predicted number of households, currently at 1.6 million.

Despite the increase, a survey carried out in May by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Economic Research (Dieese) pointed out that depending on the beneficiary’s city, the new Aid amount could not buy a basic food basket.

Ricardo Macedo, economist and professor at Faculdade Hélio Alonso (Facha), explained that “in real terms, since it does not follow inflation, the objective of Auxílio Brasil will not be fulfilled. Brazil has an inflation that has been rising constantly, and that is now being artificially slowed down, and this will compromise future results”.

In January, the price of the basic food basket reached R$777.93 in the capital São Paulo, R$772.07 in Florianópolis, R$768.76 in Porto Alegre and R$723.55 in Rio de Janeiro. Among the cities with the lowest number of food needs are João Pessoa, with a basket worth 567.67 reais, and Aracaju, worth 548.38 reais.

