Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Confirmed as Director

He will command the long-awaited return of the Avengers!

During San Diego Comic-Con, the return of the Avengers at Marvel Cinematic Universe has been set with two films in 2025. The mighty team will shine in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars and now THR reports that destination Danielin Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringswas chosen to direct the first feature.

Daniel is directly involved with several MCU projects. In addition to the new Avengers, the director will executive produce the live-action series of magnum and has a Shang-Chi sequel in development.

No further details on Avengers: The Kang Dynastyjust that Kang the Conquerora character who appeared in Loki and who will return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, should be the great villain of this new MCU phase.

Although She-Hulk and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are missing for Phase 4 of the MCU to be completed, Marvel Studios is already developing its Phase 6 projects. It is worth remembering that, according to what was said at SDCC, these three phases will be called the Multiversal Saga, exploring this aspect in the projects.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) It will be released May 2, 2025.

