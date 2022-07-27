Back at Atlético-MG, Cuca praises Brazilian refereeing and expects fluidity in VAR decisions | athletic-mg

In the presentation press conference at Atlético-MG, coach Cuca addressed several issues. Among them, arbitration. Theme debated at the CBF on the same day, with the presidents of the Serie A and B clubs. Cuca’s speech, however, took another direction. There were praise.

For the recently hired captain of Galo, the refereeing of Brazilian football “is not bad, no”. And that, often, analyzes and complaints have the “heart” as a seasoning. On the other hand, Cuca hopes that VAR will be able to make faster decisions, even for the celebration and validation of goals it happens with fluidity.

– VAR, he came to help refereeing. And it has helped. Often, he corrects some mistakes that the referee makes, it’s natural. But I think it’s a lot of little line in the detail. It didn’t need to be so detailed. Suddenly these adjustments will happen for football to flow faster in this decision making, to celebrate the goal only once. Because you celebrate one and wait a minute to celebrate until the ball leaves midfield. you can’t be 100% sure – said the coach.

Cuca spent the first seven months of 2022 without working in football. He resigned from Atlético shortly after last year’s titles. The gap year was broken with Galo calling him back to replace Antonio Mohamed. At home, he got tired of watching Brazilian football games, and he doesn’t have so much trouble with the whistle owners.

– I don’t see the refereeing badly. Looking from home, seriously, without the heart hanging, we see that Brazilian refereeing is not bad, it’s a good refereeing. Sometimes we are clingy, we want everything on our side. And from the outside, it’s not quite like that.

Atlético, however, felt wronged in several decisions in the 1st round of the Brazilian Championship. Letters and dossier with bids of different interpretations of the referees were delivered by Galo to CBF. This Tuesday, at the entity’s headquarters, Sérgio Coelho represented the club at the meeting with President Ednaldo Rodrigues and the commander of the arbitration commission, Wilson Seneme.

– Being president of a club the size of Atlético is a lot of demand, a lot of responsibility, we cannot be silent, we have to demand and the best way to demand it is here at CBF, not publicly.

