‘BBB 13’ champion hospitalized after diagnosis of herpes zoster | celebrities



Fernanda Keulla poses in the hospital bed where she is hospitalized – Reproduction of Instagram

Fernanda Keulla poses in the hospital bed where she is hospitalizedInstagram Playback

Published 07/26/2022 11:49

Rio – Fernanda Keulla used her social media on Monday night (25th) to inform that she has been hospitalized since last Thursday (21st) in a hospital in São Paulo. The champion of ‘Big Brother Brasil’ 13, on TV Globo, was diagnosed with herpes zoster, the chickenpox virus.

“Hi, guys. Disappeared from social networks and from our program Galera Esporte Clube (from Rede TV), because I’m sick. Since last Thursday I’ve been hospitalized for pain control due to herpes zoster”, said Fernanda.

Soon after, she talked about the disease. “For those who don’t know, just as I didn’t know, it’s worth the alert: herpes zoster is caused by the reactivation of the varicella virus in the body. Due to a low immunity in my body, anxiety, stress, the chickenpox virus was reactivated, causing me severe (unbearable) pain and blisters on my skin”, he explained.

The blonde also stressed that she will need to maintain some care after being discharged. “It’s been 5 days in the hospital and after being discharged I will continue the treatment at home”, said Fernanda, who added: “I count on your prayers and patience. In Jesus name, I’ll be back”.