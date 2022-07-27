BC launches coins commemorating 200 years of Independence and debuts ‘coloured coin’; see photos | Economy

The Central Bank (BC) launched this Tuesday (26) two commemorative coins alluding to the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil. One of the coins is silver and the other is cupronickel (alloy of copper and nickel).

According to the BC, the R$2 coin, made in cupronickel, is the first in history to contain colored details on one side (see image below). The reverse of the coin displays a green-yellow stripe and the first stanza of the Independence Anthem, written by Evaristo da Veiga.

The coins, intended for collectors, will be produced by Casa da Moeda and sold exclusively through the Clube da Medalha website – the sale should start this Tuesday. The silver coin will cost BRL 420 and the cupronickel, BRL 34.

“The two coins we launched today depict this historic moment that brought our country’s independence to an end,” said BC President Roberto Campos Neto.

The launch of the coins was approved in September last year by the National Monetary Council (CMN).

The tribute is being coordinated by the Interministerial Commission Brazil 200 Years, headed by the Special Secretariat for Culture, of the Ministry of Tourism.

The Central Bank has launched several commemorative coins throughout history. Among them, the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the centenary of Japanese Immigration in Brazil and Ayrton Senna.

Check out the images and details released by the Central Bank of the new coins below:

Silver coin commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil

On one side, the silver coin represents the session of the Council of State, chaired by Princess Dona Leopoldina and with the participation of José Bonifácio, in which the decision was made to send letters to Dom Pedro advising him to break with the Crown. portuguese.

The image features the painting “Sessão do Conselho de Estado”, by Georgina de Albuquerque, in the background; and the lithograph “D. Pedro I: Emperor”, by Sebastien Sisson, in the foreground.

On the back, in addition to the R$5 value, the coin displays the Brazilian flag and the first stanza of the Independence Anthem.

Coin in cupronickel, commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil

Coin of R$ 2, in cupronickel

On one side, the coin shows the Grito da Independência as portrayed by the Brazilian artist Pedro Américo.

The scene represents the moment when D. Pedro proclaims the Independence of Brazil on the banks of the Ipiranga River, in São Paulo, upon receiving letters from Princess Leopoldina and Minister José Bonifácio.