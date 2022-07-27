BC launches colored coin to celebrate 200 years of Independence

The Central Bank announced this Tuesday (26) the launch of two coins aimed at collectors in commemoration of the 200th Anniversary of Brazil’s Independence. One of the coins will be the first with the use of colors ever used in the country.

Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, stressed that the historical fact consolidated the will of Brazilians to make the country a sovereign, free and independent nation. “We understand that looking with pride at the past, recognizing our achievements, helps us to project the future”, he stressed.

Silver coin

One of the coins was made of silver. It has a diameter of 30 mm, a face value of R$5, an initial print run of 10,000 units and a maximum print run of 40,000 units.

On the obverse (back of a coin), the item has a composition of images: the painting “Sessão de Conselho de Estado”, by Georgina de Albuquerque, which is in the Collection of the National Historical Museum, and the lithograph “Dom Pedro I : Emperor”, by Sébastien Sisson, which belongs to the Brasiliana Guita Library, and José Mindlin from USP.

On the reverse, the silver coin features the Brazilian flag, the value of R$5 and the 1st stanza of the Independence Anthem. “Now you can, children of the Fatherland; To see the kind mother happy; It has already dawned on freedom; On the horizon of Brazil”.

first colored coin

The other coin was made from cupronickel (which is a copper metal alloy with up to 30% nickel). It has a diameter of 40 mm, a face value of R$ 2, an initial print run of 5,000 units and a maximum print run of 20,000 units.

The item will have on the obverse (back of a coin) the painting “Independência ou Morte”, painted by Pedro Américo, a work that is available at the Museu Paulista collection. The scene depicts the iconic “cry of Independence”, supposedly proclaimed by Dom Pedro on the banks of the Ipiranga River, on September 7, 1822.

On the reverse, where the value appears, the unit has a moving band painted in green and yellow, being the first coin to use the country’s colors. In addition, on the front there is the 1st stanza of the Independence Anthem.

price and availability

The silver coin will be sold to the public for R$ 34, while the cupronickel will be sold for R$ 420. Both will be available in special packaging, precisely remembering the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence.

According to the Central Bank, sales will be made exclusively through the Clube da Medalha da Casa da Moeda do Brasil website.