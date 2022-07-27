BC launches commemorative coins for 200 years of Independence of R$2 and R$5

posted on 7/26/2022 4:40 PM / updated on 7/26/2022 6:10 PM



The launch of the coins marks the BC’s contribution to the celebration and recording of the historic moment that established Brazil as a nation – (credit: Raphael Ribeiro/BC)

The Central Bank (BC) launched, this Tuesday (26/7), two commemorative coins, one in silver and the other in cupronickel — both are alluding to the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil. The online ceremony was streamed live on BC’s YouTube channel. The launch of the coins marks the BC’s contribution to the celebration and recording of the historic moment that established Brazil as a nation.

According to the BC, the coins depict, on the obverse (one of the “backs” of the coin), two historical moments linked to the Independence of Brazil: the silver one presents the session of the Council of State, presided over by Princess D. Leopoldina and with the participation of José Bonifácio, in which the decision was taken to send letters to D. Pedro advising him to break with the Portuguese Crown; the cupronickel one shows the Grito da Independência, in which D. Pedro, upon receiving letters from the princess and the minister José Bonifácio, proclaims the Independence of Brazil, on the banks of the Ipiranga River.

On the reverse, the first stanza of the Anthem of Independence, written by Evaristo da Veiga and with music composed by D. Pedro I himself, appears as a common element to both coins. On the silver coin, the National Flag also appears. The reverse side of the cupronickel coin brings a novelty: for the first time in a Brazilian coin, the color resource will be used. In this case, the green and yellow colors, chosen by D. Pedro I shortly after Independence, appear in a moving band. These colors come from the houses of Bragança and Habsburg and have been used on the Brazilian Flag since the First Empire, becoming a national symbol.

Initially, 5,000 silver coins and 10,000 cupronickel coins will be minted, with a maximum print run of 20,000 silver and 40,000 cupronickel units.

“Events of Great Importance for the Country”

BC president Roberto Campos Neto said during his speech that within its various attributions, the Central Bank is responsible for issuing the national currency, the cash that everyone uses in everyday life. “The BC also uses this mission to celebrate historic milestones, issuing commemorative coins that permanently record facts and events of great importance to the country,” he said.







Coin features:

1. Silver coin

Face value: 5 reais

Material: silver 999/1000

Diameter: 40mm

Weight: 28g

board: serrated

Finishing: proof

Sale price: BRL 420.00

2. Cupronickel coin

Face value: 2 reais

Material: Cu 75% – Ni 25%

Diameter: 30mm

Weight: 10.17g

board: serrated

Sale price: BRL 34.00