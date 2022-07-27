Before ‘Body and Soul’, Guilherme de Pádua participated in a gay adult film

Guilherme de Pádua has already participated in other productions in which he needed to take off his clothes

Last Thursday, the 21st, the miniseries ‘Pacto Brutal’ arrived on HBOMAX, with episodes released weekly, telling details of the murder of Daniella Perez22 years old, murdered in December 1992 by her co-worker, the former actor William of Padua and his then wife, Paula Thomaz.

Three years before the crime, from Padua participated in a German-Brazilian erotic film. The production was entitled ‘Via Appia’, in which Franka man who had HIV, returns to Brazil to try to find the man who supposedly infected him.

In the feature, the protagonist hires a male escort to help him, Josérole played by William. Released in 1989, the film still circulates on pornographic websites, with full nude scenes and sexual innuendo. It is erroneously considered pornochanchada, as the genre was in decline at the time of the film’s release.

Guilherme de Padua in ‘Via Appia’ – Photo: Reproduction/Internet

shocking appearance

In his main appearance, the character José appears posing sensually for a photographer’s cameras, completely naked, even opening and spilling the contents of a bottle of champagne over his own body, according to Cinebuzz.

William of Padua moved to Rio de Janeiro in order to invest in his acting career, and because of his appearance he ended up being invited to participate in the show of Eloina of the Leopards, as one of the leopards in “Night of the Leopards”. There, he took off his clothes to earn money.

A year after the release of ‘Via Appia’, in 1990, the actor managed to participate in the soap opera ‘Mico Preto’ and from there, he went to ‘De Corpo e Alma’, in which he played opposite the romantic couple of Daniella Perez.

