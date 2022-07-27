Best visitor in Serie B, Cruzeiro hasn’t won an away game for almost 2 months

Cruzeiro won 15 of the 30 points he played away from home in this edition
photo: Staff Images/Cruise

Cruzeiro won 15 of the 30 points he played away from home in this edition of Serie B

Best visitor in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, with 50% success, Cruzeiro has not won away from home for almost two months. The last victory of the celestial team away from their domains was on June 2 – 2 to 1 over Operrio, in Germano Krger, for the 10th round.

From then on, Raposa played against Vasco, Ituano, Guarani and CSA, in the Brazilian Championship, and Fluminense, in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. There were three defeats and two draws in those five games.

This Saturday, Cruzeiro will face Brusque at Estdio Augusto Bauer, in Brusque, for the 21st match of Serie B. The duel against top scorer Edu’s former team could be a good opportunity for Paulo Pezzolano’s team to win again away from home. .

The Quadricolor only the 12th best home team in the championship. The Santa Catarina team won 51.8% of the points they played in their stadium – four victories, two draws and three defeats.

Cruzeiro won four, drew three and lost three of the ten games they played outside Belo Horizonte in this edition of the Segundana. Best visitor, the Minas Gerais team won 15 of the 30 possible points in away games.

Second place in the ranking, Chapecoense added more points (16), but played one more game (11) and has a lower performance than the leader (48.4%).

Best Serie B visitors:

  • Cruise – 50% utilization (4V, 3E and 3D)
  • Chapecoense – 48.4% of use (4V, 4E and 3D)
  • Bahia – 46.7% utilization (4V, 2E and 4D)
  • Vasco – 43.3% utilization (3V, 4D and 3E)
  • CRB – ​​37% utilization (3V, 1E and 5D)

Results of the last games of Cruzeiro away from home:

  • Worker 1 x 2 Cruzeiro, at Germano Kruger – 10th round of Serie B
  • Vasco 1 x 0 Cruzeiro, at Maracan – 12th round of Serie B
  • Fluminense 2 x 1 Cruzeiro, at Maracan – Round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil
  • Ituano 1 x 1 Cruzeiro, at Novelli Jnior – 16th round of Serie B
  • Guarani 1 x 0 Cruzeiro, in the Golden Earring – 17th round of Serie B
  • CSA 1 x 1 Cruzeiro, in King Pel – 19th round of Serie B

Upcoming Cruise Games:

  • Brusque vs Cruzeiro, at Augusto Bauer Stadium (07/30) – 21st round
  • Cruzeiro vs Tombense, in Mineiro (06/08) – 22nd round
  • Londrina vs Cruzeiro, at Estdio do Café (09/08) – 23rd round
  • Cruzeiro x Chapecoense, at Man Garrincha (13/08) – 24th round
  • Grmio x Cruzeiro, at Arena Grmio (21/08) – 25th round

