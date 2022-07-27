‘Beyond Illusion’: Heloísa reveals to everyone that Matias is Olivia’s father | come around

“I’ll take Elisa. The daughter is mine. I’ll take it”, will confuse Matias.
Matias carries Olivia after being shot in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
At the hospital, Olivia will be operated on, while everyone waits at the reception of the health unit. Matias will go into an outbreak, with his body covered in his daughter’s blood.
“I will pray for my daughter’s recovery. Please keep an eye on Matias. He’s freaking out, reliving Elisa’s death. I don’t know what he is capable of doing in a moment of despair”, Heloísa will ask Leônidas (Eriberto Leão).
Matias talks about Olivia in the hospital and is scolded by Heloísa in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Matias will continue to freak out and, speaking to himself, will call Olivia his daughter. Heloísa will be bothered by the situation and will scold her brother-in-law.
“Stop saying that Olivia is your daughter, Matias! It’s an order, do you hear me?”, Heloísa repeats.
Matias offers to donate blood to Olivia in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Everyone will continue to gather in the waiting room when Elias (Alex Brasil) arrives with news: Olivia will need a blood donation from a first-degree relative. Heloísa cannot donate because she is pregnant. Matias will then offer to save Olivia’s life.
“If it’s best for Olivia to be a first-degree relative, I’ll donate, I’m the blood father”, offers Matias.
Violeta and Isadora discover that Matias is Olivia’s father in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
With no way out, Heloísa will be forced to admit, in front of everyone, including Violeta (Malu Galli), that Matias is telling the truth.
“He’s telling the truth. He is Olivia’s father”, Heloísa will say, in tears.
How will the relationship between the sisters be after that? And Olivia, will she be able to recover? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
27 Jul
Wednesday
Matias, Heloísa, Fátima and Benê despair when they see Olivia passed out. Tenorio begs to see Olivia. Leticia discovers that Giovanna burned Bento’s letter to Lorenzo. Yolanda promises to find out the truth about David. Bento and Lorenzo confront Giovanna. Heloísa and Matias have an argument about Olivia, but they hide it when Violeta arrives. Everyone despairs for news of Olivia. Mariana threatens Santa and Arminda and gets her radio show back. Joaquim denounces the practice of Isadora’s studio in Salvador. Pressed, Heloísa confirms to everyone that Matias is Olivia’s father.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!
Review the moment when Heloísa tells Olivia that Matias is her father:
Heloísa reveals to Olivia that Matias is her father