Beyond the Illusion: After months of suffering, David will finally be cleared of Elisa’s death: “You can live your life”

The illusionist will be tried by a court and will finally get rid of the ghosts of the past

With the final stretch of Beyond the Illusion, it is time for the central plot to also be resolved. Accused of killing the love of his life in the first phase of the soap opera, he was even arrested for it, David (Rafael Vitti) will finally have his freedom and innocence proven.

The scenes will take place after Matias (Antonio Calloni) confess to everyone that he was responsible for the death of Elisa (Larissa Manuela). After the revelation, Isadora (Larissa Manuela) will get the proof that was needed to guarantee the innocence of the beloved.

“The news is the best: the court has ruled that you are innocent in Elisa’s death! Go out, David. You can now live your life freely with the name your father gave you“, says the lawyer. Arthur (Patrick Sampaio). The announcement will make the magician very happy.

Then, as soon as David finds Isadora again, she won’t waste time and will declare to the boy: “Did you see? No accusation weighs more on you. Nothing else can get in the way of our happiness!”, the couple will then end the moment with a passionate kiss.