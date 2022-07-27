Bianca Andrade and Gkay star in beijão in awards; watch







Gkay and Bianca Andrade kiss at the MTV MIAW 2022 awards Photo: Eduardo Martins / Agnews

The digital influencers Bianca Andrade (Boca Rosa), 27 years old, and Gkay, 29 years old, starred in a kiss on the stage of the recording of the MTV Miaw 2022 awards, on Tuesday night, 27, in São Paulo.

The kiss between the famous happened when they took the stage to interact with the audience. Bianca heard Gkay call her “Queen of Farofa” for her reputation as a catcher and decided to ask if the influencer didn’t want to kiss in public.

“You don’t want to kiss in public, is that it?” Bianca asked. “Who said I don’t kiss anyone in public, Bianca?”, replied Gkay. “Huh? Then kiss me”, said Bianca, who didn’t even wait for an answer and went for the breathtaking kiss, leading the audience to delirium.

Watch the moment:

GKAY AND BIANCA KISSING I’M PASSING MAAAAAAAAL pic.twitter.com/RGw7oOZ8sZ — glay (@4everglay) July 27, 2022

Later, on his Twitter profile, Gkay joked about the kiss received from Bianca: “Now I understand the power of the little mouth”, wrote the influencer.

The award that honors the best names in Brazilian pop culture will be shown on the MTV Brasil channel and on the internet on July 28, starting at 9 pm.