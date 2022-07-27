Bianca Andrade and Gkay star in beijão on stage at MTV MIAW

This Tuesday (26) the recording of the MTV MIAW 2022 and many celebrities attended the event. The exhibition of the awards will only take place on the day July 28, next Thursday. However, on social networks, you can already know everything that happened, including that Bianca Andrade and Gkay starred in a real kiss on the award stage. Check out!

It is not today that there are rumors that there is something between Gkay and the eternal Pink mouth. Even after the anniversary of Camila Queiroz, earlier this July, many fans raised rumors after the comedian tweeted: “Boca Rosa has a mouth like it”. But, now the kiss happened in front of everyone and there is no more doubt.

on top of the stage MTV MIAW, the two influencers began to tease each other. “Who told you I don’t kiss anyone in public, Bianca?“, declared Gkay. The former BBB joined in the fun and did not back down. “Oh yes? So kiss me“, shot. Okay, it was enough for the two to give a true soap opera kiss, leaving alvarowho was also on stage, shocked.

“Jeez! My God! What is it? Gessica! People, for the love of God! He arrives. What is it?“, said the influencer while watching the two kissing. See the moment:

It is worth mentioning that, before the kiss, Bianca was with Gkay behind the scenes of MTV MIAW and hinted that the actress would be having something with the singer matuê. “Out of nowhere Gkay jumped over the fences in desperation to see Matuê“, shared Bianca. “Did you not notice anything? because i realized“, completed the influencer in a mocking tone.

