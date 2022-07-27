“Bitcoin is bigger than Musk”: what analysts say about Tesla selling BTC

Electric car maker Tesla (TSLA34) sold more than $936 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) in the second quarter amid market slumps and weakening economic conditions. The decision led to mostly positive reactions from the retail cryptocurrency community. Institutional traders, however, are less optimistic.

While some say the sale was justified due to Tesla’s business interests, others argue that the decision could influence too many investors.

“Tesla’s news is indeed negative news, but not completely unexpected,” Katie Talati, research director at Arca, told CoinDesk. “According to its records, Tesla sold its BTC holdings for about $29,000 in the last quarter as a way to have positive free cash flow. Without it, the company would have reported negative cash flow results.”

According to Talati, the news “wasn’t a blow to Bitcoin’s fundamental thesis,” but had more to do with Tesla’s treasury management strategy during a bearish period for crypto.

“In the long term, this shouldn’t matter as the success of BTC depends on adoption by many companies, individuals and governments, not just one company,” she said.

During an earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla wanted to maximize its cash position amid the “uncertainty of Covid lockdowns in China.” On selling the position, Tesla recorded a gain of $64 million.

Vadym Synegin, vice president of WeWay, a Web 3.0 ecosystem, has a different view than Talati. According to him, the sales came “against Tesla’s initial plans to keep the main currency for the long term”.

The view is that Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, was used “sacrificially” as the company had to bolster its cash position and performance in one of its toughest quarters.

“Tesla has said that it is open to buying more BTC in the future, but industry players may not be happy with the idea of ​​seeing the company’s instability [em torno desse assunto]” said Synegin. “His influence in the industry is enormous.”

“While every company has its corporate strategy, the sale of Tesla may lead some to reconsider their positions in the short and long term,” he said.

The assessment is shared by Anton Gulin, Business Director at AAX Exchange. While BTC sales are about “sheer risk management and a desire to please investors before releasing results,” individual investors take these moves seriously, he said.

“From an ethical point of view, Musk’s actions and statements have already become a meme in their own right and are hard to take seriously,” Gulin told CoinDesk. “It’s just another example and indicator of why you should think with your head and not look for idols.”

“It is clear that [os] Macro and micro factors are complex, and cash on hand is welcome,” he said. “It is also impossible not to notice that the market has become more liquid and that this sale of position has not driven down prices even further. The industry has moved on,” he stated.

Market is bigger than Musk

Other traders expressed the opinion that the Bitcoin market is much bigger than any influential player.

“If Tesla had sold its BTC in Q2 2021, the impact of the news on the cryptocurrency market would certainly have been much greater,” Mikkel Morch, executive director of crypto hedge fund ARK36, told CoinDesk.

The purchase of Tesla last year “gave the largest cryptocurrency a much-needed boost from a narrative standpoint. It was interpreted as an endorsement of Bitcoin as an institutional-grade investment.” Since then, the situation has changed: “Bitcoin is now a global macro asset and as such is driven by forces much greater than Musk,” he stated.

He points out that Bitcoin price had a normal reaction to the news, but that a “healthy pullback was really expected” after seven straight days of gains.

Despite selling the positions, Musk said on the earnings call that the company is open to “increasing its exposure to Bitcoin in the future.” The company also retained its holdings in Dogecoin (DOGE).

