Boa Vista investigates first suspected case of monkeypox

A 44-year-old man is the first patient with a suspected case of monkeypox registered in Boa Vista, informed the Municipal Health Department (SMSA) this Wednesday (27). The folder said it had officially received the notification from the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (26).

According to SMSA, after notification, the collection of exams was sent to a reference laboratory in Minas Gerais (MG). The patient, who was treated at Policlínica Cosme e Silva, on Monday (25), is isolated at home..

Last Saturday (23), the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency due to monkeypox, as the disease is internationally known.

The syndrome is considered of low lethality, being transmitted by more intimate contact, such as prolonged exposure to the environment, secretion of wounds on the skin and through sexual contact. The WHO describes different symptom frames for suspected, probable and confirmed cases.

Any person, of any age, who has acute and unexplained pustules (blisters) on the skin is now considered a suspicious case. If this condition is accompanied by headache, onset of fever above 38.5 degrees Celsius, swollen lymph nodes, muscle and body pain, back pain and deep weakness, the population should seek the BHU closest to home.

The Municipality of Boa Vista said it was taking all the necessary measures since the first suspected case was notified, through the training of professionals in the municipal health network, elaboration of an educational campaign on social networks, creation of the situation room for discussion and elaboration. of strategies and disease monitoring, and with the monitoring and updating of the epidemiological situation.

Against the disease, the population must maintain basic hygiene, such as washing their hands frequently, and wearing a mask. According to the City, the most effective way to prevent monkeypox is the smallpox vaccine, which also has good results against the syndrome.

The Ministry of Health is already studying the possibility of acquisition for specific cases. There are studies for this vaccine to be used, as is the case in the United States and Canada.

In Brazil, 813 cases of monkeypox have already been confirmed, according to the Ministry of Health.