Bolsonaro mocks Lula: ‘People are understanding reality’

Jair Bolsonaro mocked former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (photo: Alan Santos/PR)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mocked former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) this Tuesday (26/7) after he was included by the Ukrainian government in a list of people accused of disseminating information considered to be Russian propaganda. during the war between the two countries. The document was released on July 14 by Ukraine’s Center for Combating Disinformation, a government agency created to challenge information released by Russia.

“Did you see Ukraine putting Lula on the list of preachers of disinformation about the war? Not because of drinking beer to solve the conflict, not another problem. And they accuse him of being in front of the NWO (New World Order). , people start to understand the reality”, he told supporters as they left the Alvorada Palace.

The list contains 78 personalities from several countries and the phrases considered pro-Russian by the Ukrainian government, but does not mention President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Lula is the only Brazilian mentioned, along with two sentences attributed to the former president. According to the document, the PT stated that Russia should lead the “new world order”. There is, however, no record that attributes the speech to Lula.

The second sentence was taken from an interview that the former president gave to the American magazine Time, released on May 4 of this year. “Sometimes I see the president of Ukraine on television, as if he were celebrating, being applauded by all parliaments, you know? This guy is as responsible as Putin, because in a war there is not only one culprit”, said Lula in the magazine.

Soon after the release of the interview, the Embassy of Ukraine in Brazil criticized the former president’s position.

In a note, Lula’s advisers stated that Ukraine’s accusation “has no place” and that one sentence placed “was never said by Lula” and the other was “decontextualized”.