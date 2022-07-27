Botafogo starts contacting Resende to buy rights from Jeffinho | botafogo

Botafogo started the moves to guarantee Jeffinho for more time. The club formalized to Resende that it intends to exercise the option to purchase 60% of the 22-year-old’s economic rights. The move will cost R$ 1.2 million to alvinegro.

In the process to settle the details with Resende, the other step is to discuss the new contract with the player. The definitive bond would give the athlete salary appreciation. The player owns 25% of the rights themselves.

Currently, Jeffinho is on loan to Bota by the club from Sul Fluminense until the end of the Brasileirão this year. The alvinegra board has until that date to exercise the option to purchase the athlete’s rights.

Botafogo shows that it intends to anticipate the process in view of the greater exposure of the boy, who became a starter in the last two rounds of the Brasileirão. He was the best on the field in last Saturday’s victory over Athletico-PR, scoring a goal and participating in the play of another.

The good moment arouses interest in the market, and the club was informed that the boy’s managers traveled to Portugal. There, candidates such as Santa Clara, Marítimo and Paços de Ferreira appeared. The player is represented by MSB Sports, with whom he extended his representation bond for another three years.

Despite the movement, Botafogo understands that it is protected by the preference in the contract. Only Lyon, due to the partnership it has with Resende, could cross. But John Textor is the majority shareholder in both clubs, which makes a “hat” more than unlikely.

Reinforcement for team B, Jeffinho gained space in the main squad after the embezzlement in series in the attack sector of Botafogo. The striker made his debut with the white shirt in the 13th round of the Brasileirão, against Inter, and fell in the love of coach Luís Castro. Since then, the boy has only missed one of the last nine games of the season.

