Brad Pitt buys historic and impressive mansion by the sea for R$ 215 million, says website; see photos

A view of millions! The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday (26) that Brad Pitt paid $40 million, about R$215 million in current dollar exchange rates, for a nearly 100-year-old mansion on a cliff in the Carmel Highlands, along the central coast. from California. The home, which has been owned by a finance entrepreneur since 1999, has not been publicly listed for sale, but local officials believe it was the most expensive sale ever made in the area.

Known as the DL James House, the property was designed by architect Charles Sumner Greene in 1918. Unlike most homes in the area, which have a “wooden aesthetic,” the new home of the “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” star it has a mediterranean style, stunning ocean views and is just meters from the beach.

Last year, the property was included in the evacuation alert zone due to its proximity to a dangerous fire that happened in the region. Still, the location became popular among Hollywood’s elite when Western star Clint Eastwood became the city’s mayor in a landslide election in 1986.

Another impressive sale in the prime area was the home of Golden Girls actress Betty White. Recently, the residence of the actress who died last year, aged 99, was sold for approximately R$ 58 million (US$ 10.775 million).

As for the protagonist of “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”, this is just another acquisition on his list of luxury properties. The star already owns a R$27 million ($5 million) beach house in Goleta, California, which he bought in 2000 when he married Jennifer Aniston.

See exclusive photos of the property, taken in 1997 by photographer Alexander Vertikoff: