Bradesco, Burger King, PepsiCo and other companies open vacancies

According to data released by Nube (Núcleo Brasileiro de Estágios), 59% of young people say they are prepared to participate in a job interview. For the group, through tips and videos it is possible to know how to behave during the interview process.

But the reality is that many of these young people make simple mistakes like Portuguese. Thus, according to Nube, more than 49,900 students have already been disqualified in selection processes due to Portuguese tests.

Therefore, for those who have not yet achieved the long-awaited internship, several companies have vacancies available, check out some of them below.

Bradesco

The bank has open enrollment for the second cycle of the internship program. Therefore, to register, you must access the website (until July 28) and be in the 2nd semester of graduation or higher. For Pedagogy or Technologist courses, the requirement is to be in the 1st semester.

In addition, students need to be available for an internship journey of 20, 25 or 30 hours per week and preferably, carry out two years of internship. It is worth mentioning that in the case of universities that only allow internships in the last year of the course, the program will last for one year.

Burger King (PcD)

In this case, university students must register through LinkedIn Burger King do Brasil or through the website between July 18 and 31. It is worth mentioning that the vacancies are affirmative and exclusive for people with disabilities.

Therefore, to be part of the program it is not necessary to have experience and the required areas of knowledge are human or exact, studying from the fourth to the sixth semester (bachelor’s degree). In the case of Technologist, the requirement is to be in the first semester.

Therefore, the work model is hybrid, that is, twice a week at the headquarters of Burger King Brasil, in Barueri-SP, and the other days in the home office. It is important to note that the program will start in August 2022 and will last for 18 months.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo announced the opening of its annual trainee program and applications are open until July 31 through the website. The vacancies are for the areas of Human Resources, Operations, Finance, IT and Sales and, as in previous editions, the process tries not to put barriers for candidates.

In other words, Pepsico’s selection process does not require a specific university, race, gender, age or knowledge of English. Thus, it is worth mentioning that the company is looking for future leaders, who will start their careers in specialist/coordination positions.

Thus, contractors will be qualified to assume leadership roles after the 15-month program period.

RD Station

This software development company focused on the growth of small and medium-sized companies, opens, for the second time in the year, vacancies for the internship program. Applications will be made through the program website until July 31.

Thus, to be part of the program, it is necessary to be studying higher education with expected completion of the course between October 2023 and December 2024. In addition, it is necessary to have availability of 30 hours per week and interest in SaaS companies.

Ipiranga

Ipiranga has opened vacancies for the Tech Talent and Ipiranga Talent internship programs with applications until July 26 through the website. It is worth mentioning that 50% of the vacancies are for black people.

In this way, Tech Talent is aimed at young people who are interested in innovation and technology, considering that those who pass will be part of the Strategy, IT and Data Science teams.

Ipiranga Talent also has the same focus and offers a development journey aimed at training new talent to work in the areas of Marketing, Commercial, Legal, Human Resources, Operations and Finance.

Therefore, to be part of the program, it is necessary to have a higher level in any area and have training scheduled between June and December 2024. In addition, it is necessary to be available to do an internship in São Paulo/SP, Santo André/SP, Duque de Caxias/RJ and Rio de Janeiro/RJ.

Tok&Stok

Tok&Stok has opened 25 vacancies for the New Talents program. The vacancies are for the Customer and Digital Channels, Communication and Culture, CRM-CSO, Accounting, Expansion and Maintenance, Design and Experience and People and Management teams. Thus, registrations will be held until July 29 through the website.

Therefore, to be part of the program, it is necessary to be studying from the third semester and expected to be completed in December 2023. In addition, it is necessary that the course is in accordance with the area in which the vacancy is applied and have availability of 30 hours per week in a hybrid model (office in Vila Leopoldina, São Paulo-SP).

