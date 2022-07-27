Brazil records 350 new deaths from Covid; moving average of known cases continues to fall | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (26) 350 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 677,563 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 233. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -5%indicating stability trend.
The moving average of known cases continues to fall and is back below 40 thousand after just over a month (see details further below).
- Total deaths: 677,563
- Death record in 24 hours: 350
- Average deaths in the last 7 days: 233 (14-day variation: -5%)
- Total known confirmed cases: 33,660,608
- Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 39,092
- Average new cases in the last 7 days: 37,510 (14-day variation: -33%)
Moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage change takes into account the comparison between the numbers of the two ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1
Acre, Amapá and Roraima did not register new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.
In total, the country registered 39,092 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 33,660,608 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 37,510, returning to below 40,000 for the first time since June 20, after a little more than a month – in the meantime it reached over 60 thousand. The variation was -33% compared to two weeks ago.
Moving average curve of new known cases of Covid in the last two weeks — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1
At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.
Death curve in the states
- On the rise (8 states): TO, PA, BA, MS, AM, MA, ES, SE
- In stability (11 states): PB, RO, RJ, MG, PI, SP, GO, PE, AL, MT, RN
- Falling (7 states and the DF): RS, PR, SC, CE, DF, AC, RR, AP
Moving averages of deaths and cases in the states — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1
The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.
Consortium of press vehicles
Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).
Covid numbers in Brazil — Photo: Editoria de Arte/g1