Brazilian restyling was rejected by German Volkswagen

One of the restyling proposals for the fourth generation of the Golf incorporated asymmetrical double parabola headlamps, a wider grille and a “cleaner” bumper. reproduction

This time, Luiz Alberto Veiga brings to light a restyling of the Golf that was rejected by the German Volkswagen. It’s another chapter from the back of the trunk of the former designer of the German brand, who has already shown at least curious proposals such as the Voyage by Gol Bolinha, the Santana pickup (with a Hilux bucket) and some restylings of the Kombi.

“We made this proposal to facelift the Golf, which was presented to representatives of the German board as a ‘cheap’ solution for a modernization of the model in Brazil. After the presentation, we were ordered to hide and destroy the model”, posted Luiz Alberto Veiga on Instagram.

Golf MK4.5 had a controversial look

To contextualize, the restyling proposal was made for the fourth generation of the Golf, which came to be manufactured in Brazil from 1999. On a global level, this bodywork lasted until 2006, when it was replaced by the fifth generation.

However, in Brazil, the fourth generation of the model lasted until 2007, when it received a restyling dubbed the “four and a half”. Here, this bodywork lasted until 2014, when it was replaced by the global generation 7 (so we didn’t have either the Golf MK5 or the MK6 here).

And the publication of the ex-Volkswagen designer made noise precisely because the MK 4.5 is considered half-bastard. “This design would have been better than the Golf 4.5 we had… That one is an aberration to this day”, commented follower Matheus Cabrera.

Luiz Alberto Veiga’s restyling proposal was praised

The image of the restyled Golf released by Luiz Alberto Veiga has two design proposals, one on each side of the vehicle. The one on the right has dual parabolic and asymmetrical headlights, a slightly wider grille and a cleaner, more horizontal front bumper.

It is not possible to see the rear, which was also just in the mood for several followers. As for the second proposal, on the left, it is only possible to see that the lighthouse is “closed”, more conventional.

“We had actually achieved a big visual impact with very little investment and changes, while Germany was developing a completely new Golf, down to the last screw, at an astronomical cost,” explained the former Volkswagen designer. “For Brazil, the decision was bad, because we continue with an outdated model and we did not have the money to produce the new Golf here, once again, due to the large investments needed, versus our market, which is always vacillating and treacherous”, commented the former -designer of Volkswagen.

Collage compares the Volkswagen Golf restyling proposal (above) with the look actually adopted in the MK4.5 generation (below)

However, some people saw some similarity with Veiga’s proposal with the look of the MK4.5 that hit the market. “But the Golf ended up being restyled in 2008 in a facelift almost identical to this one, called the Golf 4.5. Which was even exported to Canada”, commented follower Rodrigo Cambará. And, if you compare the image above, it is still true.