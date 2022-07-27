Brendan Fraser, from ‘The Mummy’, appears different to play a man weighing more than 270kg in film; compare | TV & Famous

Brendan Fraseran actor who became known worldwide for starring in Rick O’Conner in the successful franchise”The Mummy“, appeared differently in an image from the movie “The Whale” at the Venice International Film Festival published on a social network. The actor stars in the feature, directed by Darren Aronofsky, which tells the story of an English teacher who suffers from morbid obesity and tries to meet his teenage daughter.
Brendan Fraser in ‘The Mummy’ and the new movie ‘The Wale’ — Photo: Universal Pictures and A24
to interpret Charlie, Brendan needed to fatten up. The character is a middle-aged man who was abandoned by his family and suffers from binge eating after the death of his boyfriend, reaching a weight of 272 kg.
Brendan Fraser in ‘The Whale’ — Photo: Disclosure A24
Brendan Fraser as the protagonist of ‘The Mummy’ — Photo: Universal Studios
Brendan Fraser — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram