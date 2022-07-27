Brendan Fraser transforms to play a 270kg man

Brendan Fraser debating “The Affair” at AOL HQ in 2016 in New York. (Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

the return of Brendan Fraser to theaters will take place in the new film by A24, the production company responsible for “Euphoria” and “The Lighthouse”, which will be directed by Darren Aronofsky. To star in the psychological drama “The Whale”, the star had to undergo a physical transformation to play a man weighing 272 kg.

The first image of the actor in the long was released by the production company on Tuesday (26), to confirm that the film will make its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, which takes place between August 31 and September 10. Check it out below:

According to the website “IMDB”, the plot of the film revolves around an English teacher (Brendan Fraser) who lives in seclusion and has severe obesity. He tries to reconnect with his teenage daughter for his last chance at redemption.

“It’s going to be like something you’ve never seen before,” Brendan said in an interview with Unilad last year. “That’s all I can tell you… The wardrobe and wardrobe were extensive, seamless, heavy. This is certainly a far cry from anything I’ve ever done, but not to be shy… I know it’s going to make a lasting impression.”

In addition to the star of “George, King of the Forest” (1997) and “The Mummy” (1999), “The Whale” has Sadie Sink, star of the series “Stranger Things” as the protagonist. Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins round out the project’s cast.

The film is also the first feature directed by Aronofsky since “Mother!” (2017), starring Jennifer Lawrence. The filmmaker reprises his partnership with longtime cinematographer Matthew Libatique, who also worked with Olivia Wilde on “Don’t Worry, Honey.” Libatique worked with Aronofsky on almost every project of his career, with the exception of “The Wrestler”.