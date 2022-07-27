Bully: Fan recreates PlayStation 2 classic in Unreal Engine 5

Originally released in 2006 for the late PlayStation 2, bully was one of Rockstar Games’ big hits at that time. With good sales and a legion of fans, it was to be expected that a sequel would be announced soon after… but it never happened.

The game even received a “remaster” a few years later, when it was re-released for Xbox 360 and Nintendo Wii. Now, 16 years since the game’s release, the studio continues to keep silent about a possible sequel or even a remake… and then it was up to a fan reimagine what Jimmy’s adventure would be like in 2022.

On YouTube, the TeaserPlay channel posted its vision for aa new version of bully with updated graphics running on Unreal Engine 5. The result you can see below:

“In this video we’re going imagine a remake of bully“, says the description of the video, where TeaserPlay reinforces that the title deserves to be re-released with new generation graphics because it is a “great nostalgic game”. The YouTuber explains that used the EU5’s “power and resources” to reimagine what the game would look like today, using tools like “Lumen, Nanite, Ray Tracing, and Metahuman to create Jimmy Hopkins and the face of Dr. Crabblesnitch”.

It is not today that the fans ask for a sequel or even a remake of Bully, and the fan recreation of the game in Unreal Engine 5 only made us want to revisit the city of Bullworth — preferably in an official version. We can only hope that Rockstar Games decides to fulfill the requests…