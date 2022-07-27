C6 Bank will release credit through Pronampe and Peac

C6 Bank will offer loans to entrepreneurs through its platform through Peac and Pronampe from August

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Woman loses labor lawsuit by dancing on TikTok

C6 Bank will offer loans through the Emergency Credit Access Program (Peac) and the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe). These programs were developed by the federal government during the pandemic and won new rounds in 2022.

In this way, the digital bank will release operations in August.

Software

Pronampe includes micro and small companies with maximum annual revenue of up to R$4.8 million with an offer of up to R$150,000 per borrower, limited to 30% of revenue. Thus, the rate of the program is the Selic plus 6% per year.

At Peac, the target is medium-sized companies, which have annual revenues of up to R$ 300 million. However, the rate for operations carried out through this program is established by the financial institution.

Finally, these programs guarantee loans by the Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI) and the Operations Guarantee Fund (FGO), respectively.

Last Monday (25), the release of Pronampe loans to other financial institutions began.

Loan at C6 Bank

The contracting of loans at C6 Bank will be fully digital. Thus, interested parties will be able to request through the application chat or web banking.

The digital bank will offer credit through the programs to current and new customers, subject to documentation review.

Discover the platform that is reinventing lending

“With credit via Peac and Pronampe, the bank’s portfolio becomes even more complete, maintaining the commitment to offer an uncomplicated journey to support the development and growth of our PJ customers”, said Monisi Costa, head of the products and legal entity area. of C6.

fees

The forecast is that between R$ 30 billion and R$ 40 billion will be made available in Pronampe by December this year. For this program, the interest rate will be the Selic, which is currently at 13.25% – plus 6%. Thus, the rate of loans will be from 19.25% per year.

The PEAC rate will be established by the granting institution.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress/shutterstock.com