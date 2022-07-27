Caixa concludes distribution of FGTS profits to 106.7 million workers; see how to consult

THE Cashier concluded on Tuesday, 26, the distribution of R$ 13.2 billion referring to the 2021 profit of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). 106.7 million workers who had a FGTS account with a balance on December 31, 2021 received the credit. See, below, who is entitled and how to consult.

With the credit of the amounts, the FGTS accounts contemplated reached a return of 5.83% per year, an index that corresponds to almost double the correction of savings in 2021, which was 2.99%.

Caixa Econômica Federal headquarters; bank concluded distribution of FGTS 2021 profit to 106.7 million workers. Photograph: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The distribution of the FGTS profit is a legal measure that aims to increase the profitability of the worker’s FGTS accounts, through the distribution of part of the positive result earned by the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees, in addition to the monthly remuneration paid by through the application of the Referential Rate (TR) plus 3% per year.

The fund’s result derives from the return on its applications and investments in housing, sanitationinfrastructure and health, as a result of the governance of the FGTS Board of Trustees and Caixa’s role as an Operator.

How much will each worker receive from the FGTS profit?

The higher the balance of the account linked to the FGTS, the more the worker has to receive. To know the share of the profit that will be deposited, the worker must multiply the balance of each account in his name on December 31 of last year by 0.02748761. This factor means that, in practice, for every R$ 1 thousand of balance, the shareholder will receive R$ 27.49.

Even losing from inflation, the FGTS yielded more than the Savings account. Last year, savings yielded only 2.94%, influenced by the Selic (basic interest in the economy), which stood at 2% per year for most of 2021 and was only increased from August of last year.

How to check the FGTS balance?

It is possible to access the complete statement through the FGTS app, from Caixa Econômica Federal, available for Android and iOS operating systems. To download the FGTS app: iOS and android.

Until recently, the bank offered the option of consulting the institution’s website, but all electronic service related to the FGTS was migrated exclusively to the application.

The worker needs to register with personal information and also inform the Social Registration Number (NIS), which can be obtained from FGTS extracts, work card or citizen card. Next, you need to create a 6-digit numeric password. Workers who already have a registration need to inform their CPF and password to enter.

Those who cannot make the consultation over the internet should go to any Caixa branch to ask for the statement at the service desk. The bank also sends the FGTS statement on paper every two months, at the registered address. Those who have changed residence should look for a Caixa branch or call 0800-726-0101 and inform the new address.

Who is entitled to the FGTS profit?

Holders of active or inactive accounts in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) are entitled to the distribution of profits from the previous year. By law, the money must be credited by August 31 of the following year, but this year, the FGTS Board of Trustees decided to bring forward the distribution date.

Look here the situations and documents necessary to withdraw the FGTS. / WITH BRAZIL AGENCY