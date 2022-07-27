Caixa concludes FGTS profit distribution deposits; see how to consult the value | Economy

Caixa Econômica Federal reported this Tuesday (26) that it has concluded the payment of R$ 13.2 billion related to the profit of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) for 2021.

all in all, 106.7 million workers had accounts linked to the FGTS with a balance on December 31 of last year and will receive the credit.

The billionaire transfer was approved by the FGTS Board of Trustees on Friday (22). The amount represented 99% of the Fund’s results in the period. There are 207.8 million FGTS accounts, active and inactive – a worker can have more than one linked account.

The profitability of the FGTS is fixed, at 3% per year. Since 2017, however, workers have received part of the Guarantee Fund’s profits, which result from interest charged on loans for infrastructure, sanitation and homeowner credit projects. The distribution improves the income of the funds deposited in the fund.

The distribution index will be 0.02748761 on the balance in the account on this date. That is, whoever had R$100 should receive R$2.75, and whoever had R$1,000, for example, should have R$27.49 credited.

FGTS profit: how to calculate the amount that will be deposited

Extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS: find out how long it is possible to withdraw the amounts

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the FGTS yield, added to the distributed profit and the normal remuneration of the accounts, is 94.9% higher than the savings yield in the period. In bank accounts, the index was 5.83% compared to 2.99% for savings.

The value is still lower than the official inflation of 10.06% by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) last year. This is the first time since 2017 that FGTS earnings will not be able to replace losses from inflation.

Last year, R$ 8.12 billion were distributed. The amount represented 96% of the net income recorded in 2020. In 2020, the FGTS distributed around R$7.5 billion to workers, which corresponded to 66.2% of the 2019 profit.

Distribution of FGTS profit results Base Year percentage FGTS Result (R$ bi) Amount distributed (R$ billion) Index 2021 99% 13.3 13.2 0.02748761 2020 96% 8.5 8.1 0.01863517 2019 66.23% 11.3 7.5 0.01844998 2018 100% 12.2 12.2 0.03088456 2017 50% 12.5 6.2 0.01722432 2016 50% 14.6 7.3 0.01937845

It is worth noting that the receipt of part of the FGTS profit by workers does not change the rules for withdrawal of values. Withdrawals can only be made under the conditions established by law, such as dismissal, retirement, birthday withdrawal, purchase of your own home, among other withdrawal modalities.

See questions and answers below:

The transfer will be distributed proportionally to the balance of linked accounts on December 31, 2021. The greater the balance, the greater the profit received.

The distribution index will be 0.02748761 on the balance in the account on this date. That is, whoever had R$100 should receive R$2.75, and whoever had R$1,000, for example, should have R$27.49 credited.

Workers can check the FGTS balance and the credit amount on their linked account statement in the following ways:

through the FGTS application;

on the CAIXA website (fgts.caixa.gov.br);

at CAIXA Internet Banking, for the bank’s customers.

Caixa also provides the following contact numbers: 3004-1104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800-726-0104 (other regions).

How is it for those who withdrew the FGTS?

Although it is paid in 2022, the income refers to 2021. Thus, deposits will be made considering the amount in the accounts on December 31, 2021. Those who withdraw after that (because they were fired or to buy their own home, for example), do not lose their income.

Those who made withdrawals before the turn of the year will receive only proportionally to the money they had in the account on the last day of last year.

When is withdrawal allowed?

In dismissal without just cause;

At the end of the contract for a specified period;

Upon termination of the contract due to the total extinction of the company; suppression of part of its activities; closing any of its establishments, branches or agencies; death of the individual employer, domestic employer or declaration of nullity of the employment contract;

Upon termination of the contract due to reciprocal fault or force majeure;

In termination by agreement between the worker and the company. In this case, he is entitled to withdraw 80% of the FGTS account balance;

In retirement;

In the case of personal, urgent and serious need, resulting from a natural disaster caused by rains or floods that have reached the worker’s area of ​​residence, when the emergency situation or the state of public calamity is thus recognized, by means of a government ordinance federal;

In the suspension of temporary work for a period equal to or greater than 90 days;

On the death of the worker;

When the holder of the linked account is 70 years of age or older;

When the worker or his dependent is HIV positive;

When the worker or his dependent has cancer;

When the worker or his dependent is in a terminal stage, due to a serious illness;

When the worker stays for 3 uninterrupted years outside the FGTS regime (without a formal job), with leave from 07/14/1990, in which case the withdrawal can be made from the month of birthday of the holder of the account;

When the escrow account remains for three uninterrupted years without crediting deposits and the worker’s leave took place until 07/13/1990;

To purchase a home, settle or amortize debt or pay part of the housing financing installments granted under the SFH – in this case, it is necessary to have 3 years under the FGTS regime; not be the holder of other financing within the scope of the SFH; not be the owner of another property;

In the amortization, settlement of the debt balance and payment of part of the installments acquired in consortium real estate systems.

Those who adhere to the birthday withdrawal can withdraw part of the balance up to two months after the birthday month, but lose the right to withdraw the total balance from their FGTS account in case of dismissal without just cause, the so-called withdrawal withdrawal. Understand how it works.

Who is entitled to FGTS?

Workers governed by the CLT are entitled to the FGTS, rural workers, domestic workers, temporary workers, freelancers, safreiros (rural workers who work only during the harvest period) and professional athletes.

The fund was created with the objective of protecting the worker dismissed without just cause, by opening an account linked to the employment contract. Thus, the worker can have more than one FGTS account, including the current and previous employment.

The FGTS is not deducted from the salary, as it is an obligation of the employer. The amount is paid on salaries, allowances, additional, tips, prior notice, commissions and 13th salary. It is a kind of forced savings that the employer makes for the worker.

By the 7th of each month, employers must deposit in accounts opened at Caixa Econômica Federal, on behalf of employees, the amount corresponding to 8% of each employee’s salary. When the date does not fall on a business day, the payment must be brought forward to the immediately preceding business day. If the employer deposits after maturity, the amount must receive interest and monetary correction.