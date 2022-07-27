Caixa President celebrates agreement with Corinthians and wishes the club success on social media

The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Daniella Marques, celebrated on her social media the agreement reached with Corinthians last Monday. Club and bank renegotiated the debt related to Neo Química Arena.

Daniella Marques called the agreement “historic” and “successful”. The bank president also points out that it is a solution to the efforts made by the club in the construction and payment of the stadium.

“CAIXA closed this week a historic and successful agreement with Corinthians. It is a welcome solution for the efforts that were made by the club in the construction and payment of its Arena”, he began. “The agreement is a great goal and solves the renegotiation of old obligations. Congratulations to everyone who participated! Good luck to Timão!”, he added – see post below.

Also on Monday, the day the agreement was signed, President Duilio Monteiro Alves also celebrated the negotiation. The Timão representative shared merits with Andrés Sanchez, former president of Corinthians.

It is important to remember that, before the signing took place, the new agreement between Corinthians and Caixa went through the approvals of the Cori (Guidance Council) and the Deliberative Council of the club in the last month of June. In both bodies, the contract was unanimously approved.

The total debt between Corinthians and BNDES, caused by the loan for the construction of Neo Química Arena, is close to R$611 million and must be paid off by 2041. The club must pay an installment of around R$18 million per year, considering the discounts arising from the agreement naming rightswith Hypera Pharma.

Check out the publication of the president of Caixa Econômica Federal

Playback/Twitter

Playback/Twitter

See more at: Neo Qumica Arena.