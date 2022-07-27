Can I still withdraw BRL 1,000 from the FGTS in 2022?

Whenever some type of payment from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) becomes available to the population, many Brazilians rush to withdraw.

During the pandemic, some extra options emerged to advance a portion of the fund. One of them is the Extraordinary Loot. This modality allows the transfer of up to R$ 1 thousand to those who meet the requirement.

What is Extraordinary Loot?

The Federal Government launched two FGTS withdrawal modalities during the pandemic period. They are the birthday loot and the extraordinary loot. Even though both are pulled from the bottom, they work in different ways.

The first of them is aimed at people who wish to withdraw a portion in the month in which they were born. The second works as a transfer of R$ 1 thousand to workers who have some amount in the Guarantee Fund.

Is it still possible to withdraw?

Workers who are interested in being able to withdraw the amount of R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS can still withdraw. The deadline to obtain the benefit is until December 15th.

It is important to remember that it is carried out automatically in the Caixa Tem account. For those who did not have an umba, Caixa Econômica created a digital savings account for this purpose.

It is worth remembering that the maximum amount withdrawn is R$ 1 thousand for each person. However, the only requirement for this is to have any amount in the account. That is, if a worker has BRL 500, this is the maximum withdrawal amount. Even if some have more than the commented amount, it will not be possible to withdraw it.

It is important to remember that withdrawal is optional. That way, those who don’t want to withdraw the amount can just leave it sitting in the account. after the maximum period, the amount will return to the FGTS account with interest and corrections.

How to consult?

People who do not know whether or not they can withdraw the amount must enter the FGTS website at https://www.fgts.gov.br/. It will be necessary to inform the PIS number, CPF and password. Here it is possible to know if there is a possibility of withdrawal and how the procedure takes place.

Another option is to use the Meu FGTS app (Android: https://bit.ly/3b1DoxB or iOS: https://apple.co/31J84tJ). In this modality it is also possible to request the withdrawal directly on the platform.

Those who prefer can go to one of the Caixa Econômica Federal units in the region and request the consultation, the withdrawal or even request the return of the amount to the Guarantee Fund.

