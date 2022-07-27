Carmo Dalla Vecchia shows body change by losing almost eight kilos

Carmo Dalla Vecchia, 50, aired as Alfredo in “Cara e Coragem” (TV Globo), shared a shirtless photo to show the change in his body after starting treatment in June. The actor has lost nearly eight pounds since last month.

The actor told about the evolution of his body and how much weight he lost from June 16 to today. At the beginning of the treatment, Carmo weighed 99.2 kilos, however, more than a month later, he reached 91.5 kilos.

In the caption, he listed the daily weight loss. “Thank you, Dr. Frank Brandão and Rodrigo Aguiar”, he thanked him.

With the shirtless image, the actor won a lot of praise. “He’s hot and happy”, commented a follower. “Congratulations on the achievement”, celebrated a fan. “Beautiful anyway,” said another fan.

“My goodness with the rusty bicycle, so our little eyes can’t take it”, joked a follower. “Our lady, huh, Carmo! What health, health always”, highlighted another follower. “God, what a delight! The Bauducco factory deserves it!”, joked another.

On Sunday (24), Carmo amused the users of a social network by telling how she met her husband and playwright, João Emanuel Carneiro, 52 years old. On Instagram, the actor answered a fan’s question and joked about the situation.

“I was putting on a horrible show and he went to see it. He must have felt sorry for me and asked me to marry him”, recalled Carmo Dalla Vecchia.

Despite the actor having joked that her husband asked him to marry him out of pity, the two remain a couple to this day. Together for more than a decade, they are the parents of Pedro, 3 years old.

In the professional field, currently, Carmo Dalla Vecchia has stood out in the role of Alfredo, in “Cara e Coragem”. In turn, João Emanuel Carneiro signs great soap operas, such as “Avenida Brasil” and “A Favorita”.