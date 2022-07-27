Carrefour (CRFB3) has a rise of 1.3% in adjusted profit in the 2nd quarter of 2022, to R$ 600 million

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) recorded adjusted profit to the controlling shareholder of R$ 600 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), the retailer said in an earnings release this Tuesday (26).

Consensus projections compiled by Refinitiv projected a profit of BRL 508.8 million in the second quarter, down about 10% compared to the same period in 2021, when profit was BRL 566 million.

According to Stéphane Maquaire, CEO of Carrefour Brasil, growth was driven by very strong performance across all business units and across all channels. “The excellent sales growth of Atacadão and Carrefour Varejo was driven by solid performance in the food category, with volumes growing even in a highly inflationary environment, demonstrating the competitiveness of our offering in various formats.”

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$1.7 billion in 2Q22, up 24.5% over 2Q21.

The Ebitda projection by the Refinitiv consensus was R$ 1.515 billion, an annual increase of 13.3%.

Read too:

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) reached 7.1% between April and June, down 0.7 percentage point (pp) compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

The total volume transacted (GMV) reached BRL 1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2022, more than doubling compared to the same period last year and 31.9% higher than in 1Q22.

Food GMV in the retail division also grew 20.5% in 1Q22, and the penetration of the picking in store (available in 100% of retail stores) was 43%, demonstrating the relevance of the initiative, which brings better prices, assortment and shorter delivery times for customers.

Net revenue totaled R$24.006 billion in 2Q22, up 35.9% compared to the same period in 2021.

Gross profit reached R$ 4.567 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 26.8% compared to the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 19% in 2Q22, a decrease of 1.4 pp compared to 2Q21 margin.

General and administrative expenses totaled BRL 2.869 billion in 2Q22, an increase of 28% compared to the same period in 2021.

Banco Carrefour’s revenue reached R$12.9 billion in 2Q22, an increase of 9.4% compared to 2Q21, driven by both the Carrefour card (+7.5% or +R$573 million) and the Atacadão card ( +11.2% or +R$454 million).

On June 30, 2022, the company’s net debt was BRL 17.044 billion, an increase of 97.9% compared to the same period in 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, stood at 2.75 times in June/22, down 1.2 times over the same period in 2021.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related