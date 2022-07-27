Carrefour (CRFB3): retail and bank profitability surprises, while Atacadão remains solid; stocks bounce

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) recorded adjusted profit to the controlling shareholder of R$ 600 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), the retailer said in an earnings release this Tuesday (26).

The numbers reported by the retailer were rated strong by the research teams at Eleven, XP Investimentos and Itaú BBA. With that, the shares have a day of strong gains: at 10:35 am (Brasilia time) this Wednesday (27), the shares advanced 6.86%, at R$ 17.91.

For XP, the results came above expectations as the profitability of retail and the Bank surprised positively, while the performance of Atacadão remained solid. “The main highlight was the sales performance, with same-store sales (SSS) growing in double digits both in the Atacarejo and in the food retail segment.”

Eleven’s analysis team points out that “even in the face of a challenging macroeconomic scenario, with an inflationary scenario that compresses the purchasing power of the population, Carrefour reported a positive result in 2Q22 and above expectations”.

In a report, Itaú BBA wrote that Carrefour Brasil’s numbers in 2Q22 surpassed estimates from top (revenue) to bottom (profit). The division cash & carry (C&C) was the highlight, showing strong sales dynamism and positive price-demand elasticity.

The retail division presented better-than-expected numbers, with profitability returning to historic levels. The bank presented solid profitability, in line with expectations. The final result was 17% above BBA’s estimate of a better effective tax rate.

According to BBA, the retail division posted solid sales (SSS increase of 10.5%), bringing profitability back to historical levels (adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.8%, 80 basis points above estimates).

On the other hand, Eleven highlights that sales in the non-food segment are still impacted by the challenges faced in the electronics segment with the worsening economy.

Net sales (ex-BIG) were up 25% year-on-year, “driven by solid performance across all segments, with food reporting double-digit same-store sales and the Bank scaling its new financial products,” explains XP.

Atacadão was once again the highlight, in XP’s opinion, with sales growth of +30% year-on-year driven by strong organic growth (+22.4% YoY), compared to Atacadão’s anniversary, growth in volumes and inflation, and the company’s expansion plan (+24 stores in the last 12 months).

Eleven also points out that, once again, the highlight of the quarter was the performance of Atacadão, with growth in same sales and gross revenue, “result of its more competitive price format, performance in the banner’s anniversary campaign and good execution of its store expansion plan”.

However, the Ebitda margin (Ebitda over revenue) was slightly pressured (-0.2 percentage point on an annual basis) “since operating leverage was not enough to compensate for the drop in gross margin”, comments XP.

Despite the retail operation being more exposed to the macro, with a margin drop of 1.4 percentage points (pp) year on year to sustain sales growth, the Ebitda margin came above expectations, at 5.8%, as the operating leverage partially offset this effect. As for Banco Carrefour, Ebitda was also higher than expected, at R$ 290 million, as the risk load was more controlled while the company signaled a stabilization / small drop forward.”

Itaú BBA and Eleven reiterate outperform valuation (equivalent to purchase) for Carrefour, and target price of BRL 24 compared to Tuesday’s (26th) quotation of BRL 16.76, an upside potential of 43.2% . XP, on the other hand, maintains a neutral recommendation given the security’s valuation level, with a target price of BRL 19.0, which represents a 13.6% upside potential compared to the previous day’s closing price.

“The company’s results kick off the results season in the food retail sector, raising expectations about the results of its main competitor, Assaí ASAI3, which will release its numbers this Wednesday (27). Carrefour’s shares are up 10.8% in the year, versus a 20.7% rise in Assaí”, highlights Levante Ideias de Investimento.

