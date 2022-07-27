Change of Government may enhance dividend profit strategy – Money Times

The news that the government will ask state-owned companies such as Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) and Bank of Brazil (BAAS3), forward dividends generated some buzz in the market.

Stocks had some reaction, but without major fluctuations.

For Heitor De Nicola, partner and equity advisor at Aqua Verothis is not the type of decision that will impact the value of the shares.

“So, if companies decide to accept the anticipation, little changes for investors, who will only receive dividends in shorter terms”, he says. That is, the values ​​will remain the same, only the frequency will change, in the case of half-yearly to quarterly.

Despite this, Nicola says that for those who have a more diversified reinvestment strategy, to invest in securities that do not necessarily belong to the same company that paid the dividendsthe change can have positive points.

“In this case, smaller payments, but with more recurrence, may come in handy if short-term opportunities arise with other sectors or securities”, he adds.

The anticipation of dividends to the Government will serve to pay part of the PEC Kamikazewhich granted a series of aid.

What is the impact for Petrobras and Banco do Brasil dividends?

the anticipation of dividendsrequested by the government to the federal state, wouldn’t exactly be a problem for The Petrobrasdue to the company’s leverage level, analysts said on Tuesday (26).

O BTG Pactual calculates that, excluding potential sales of non-recurring assets, the oil company could anticipate R$ 61 billion (US$ 12 billion) in dividends related to the second half of 2022, assuming an average oil price of the type Brent of $100 and the dollar at BRL 5.30.

“While we await more concrete details on the company’s decision, we reiterate our cautious view of Petrobras”, reads an excerpt from the report signed by Pedro Soares and Thiago Duarte.

With Kaype Abreu

Money Times is Top 9 in Investments!

Thanks for your vote! thanks to you, the Money Times is among the 9 largest Brazilian initiatives in the Digital Universe in Investments. If you rely on the site’s content to take good care of your money, keep voting and help Money Times become the best investment news portal in Brazil. We count on your support. CLICK HERE AND VOTE!