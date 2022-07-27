Check out the biggest releases in the gaming world for the second half of 2022

From God of War Ragnarok to Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, the second half of the year promises big releases

The first half of 2022 saw major releases in the games industry, such as Elden Ring, the great success of FromSoftware. For the second half, there are still many important releases for all platforms. Thinking about keeping you connected to the biggest games yet to arrive in 2022, HyperX has prepared a list of the 10 biggest releases of the second half of the year.

From the long-awaited God of War: Ragnarok, to The Callisto Protocol, from the creator of Dead Space, to the new title in the Pokemon franchise, with the Scarlet and Violet versions, the second half of 2022 promises the launch of great games for all tastes .

God of War: Ragnarok

With confirmed release for November 9 for Playstation 5 and Playstation 4, God of War: Ragnarok will tell the end of Kratos’ journey, alongside his son Atreus. Exploring Norse Mythology, God of War: Ragnarok follows the journey of a father and son, fighting for survival during the ‘twilight of the gods’. Fans of the series can expect epic moments and grandiose clashes against Thor and Odin.

In God of War: Ragnarok, Kratos and Atreus must explore the 9 realms of Norse Mythology.

Information points out that, during the game, the player will be led to explore all 9 realms of Norse mythology. The end of Kratos and Atreus’ journey promises to be a great adventure, with spectacular graphics for both PS4 and PS5. Studio Santa Monica also confirmed the presence of special features for the Dualsense controller, for those who opt for the Playstation 5 version.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

The new title of the popular FPS franchise Call of Duty will be released on the 28th of October for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the player will be in the middle of an intense and explosive global conflict. Developed by Infinity Ward, Modern Warfare II features iconic characters from the series such as Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Riley and Captain John Price.

The new CoD promises to please fans of the franchise, bringing a robust singleplayer mode, in addition to multiplayer with numerous maps, game modes and several updates.

Saints Row

For those who enjoy unbridled action, with a nonsense packed with customization on an open map filled with fun and absurd activities, the reboot of the Saints Row franchise is the right choice. With release scheduled for August 23 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, Saints Row puts you in the fictional city of Santo Ileso in an intense gang fight.

Developed by Volition, the new Saints Row seeks to please old fans of the franchise, in addition to conquering new players. With dozens of gadgets, weapons, skins and customization, the reboot will bring you a frantic experience on a vast open world map.

Splatoon 3

Nintendo’s exclusive title, Splatoon 3 is a fun shooter that puts you in the shoes of inklings and octolings in an explosive paint war, where the winner is whoever can paint more of the enemy’s territory. Splatoon 3 will be released on the 9th of septemberfor the Nintendo Switch.

In the new game in the franchise, Nintendo promises a singleplayer campaign, the Turf War mode, with a variety of new weapons for you to enjoy with friends, in addition to the co-op multiplayer called Salmon Run: Next Wave.

overwatch 2

Activision/Blizzard’s flagship game for the second half of 2022 is Overwatch 2, the follow-up to the popular competitive multiplayer FPS that launched in 2016. Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC

Overwatch 2 will be released in early access for free, with Battle Pass-based monetization, where users who decide to pay for the Battle Pass will unlock various benefits as they play.

Overwatch 2 brings team size reduction from six to five players per team

The new title will bring new characters, such as Sojourn, new maps and also the reduction of the number of players per teams, the teams are now composed of five players, instead of six as in the original game. In addition, Overwatch 2 promises new modes, such as co-op PvE with story and character customization. The game, without a doubt, is a bet by Activision/Blizzard that seeks to keep the franchise alive and rekindle the fans’ passion for the universe it created there in 2016.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Developed by the team behind XCOM, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a game that puts Marvel’s superheroes in a turn-based tactical RPG. Developed by Fireaxis Games, the game will be released on the 7th of October for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The protagonist will be created and customized by the player himself and will fight alongside classic Marvel heroes, such as Spider-Man, Wolverine, Blade, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, in the fight against the villain Lilith and her villains that include characters like Venom, Sabretooth, and Scarlet Witch.

Gotham Knights

On the DC side, Gotham Knights will take place in the Batman Arkham games universe. With Bruce Bane dead, it’s up to Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing and Red Hood to defend the city against the Court of Owls. The title will be released on the 25th of October for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC.

The player will be able to explore the city and complete missions as any of the 4 available characters. Each of the heroes will have different skills and gameplay, which can be explored in singleplayer or co-op. The game is developed by Warner Brothers Games Montreal that promises the most alive and interactive Gotham city ever seen in a game in the Batman universe.

The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol is the new game by Glen Schofield, creator of the classic Dead Space. with date of release for December 2, space horror title comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Developed by the creator of Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol promises to be a high quality horror game

The game promises a visceral and frightening experience, with a harrowing atmosphere for those who enjoy the survival horror genre. The game takes place on a space station located on Callisto, one of the natural satellites of the planet Jupiter and promises bizarre and monstrous enemies and many deaths with a good dose of gore.

The Last of Us Part I

Perhaps the game on this list that is not so awaited, as it is the remake that ‘no one’ asked for, but which is drawing a lot of attention anyway, The Last of Us Part I will be released on September 2nd for PlayStation 5. The game will also arrive on PC, but the date has not yet been confirmed.

Naughty Dog promises an experience with updated graphics, support for all Dualsense functions to enhance immersion and provide a unique gameplay experience, in addition to the system buddy which will make the stealth sections between Joel and Ellie more realistic. While some people question the need for the release, which will make sense on PC, or the full price (R$ 349 in the standard version), The Last of Us Part I should please the most fanatical fans of the series, or those who haven’t played the game yet. game.

Pokemon Scarlet/Violet

Pokemon Scarlet/Violet will be released on the 18th of November for Nintendo Switch. The new game in the popular monster capture franchise promises to continue the success of Pokémon Legends Arceus. With the new generation Scarlet and Violet, in addition to the two new legendaries that appear on the covers of the games, the game introduces the new starter pokemons: Fuecoco, Sprigatito and Quaxly.

In addition to these 10 highly anticipated titles for the second half of 2022, other developers are also promising big releases like Square Enix with its tactical RPG Diofield Chronicle, Steelrising from indie developer Spiders, third-person shooter Evil West from Flying Wild Hog and also the long-awaited game from the Harry Potter universe, Hogwarts Legacy slated for December 2022. As the title does not present a confirmed date, only a forecast, which indicates great chances of postponementit was not included in this list.

Undoubtedly, the second half of 2022 will bring several new games that promise to be successful. Is that you? Are you looking forward to any of the games on this list, or another game that hasn’t been mentioned? Participate in the comments and place your bets for which game of the year will be!