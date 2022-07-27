Check out the three options to watch the match between Corinthians and Atltico-GO for the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians enters the field this Wednesday night, at 9:30 pm, to face Atlético-GO for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The match will be played at Antônio Accioly Stadium and has three transmission options.

To watch the Corinthians match, the first option of transmission is on open TV. THE Rede Globo broadcasts the duel exclusively. The station will show the game only for two states: São Paulo and Goiás. In it, the narration will be by Cléber Machado while the comments are by Ricardinho and Ana Thaís Matos.

Two other options to follow the game are in the Premierewhich works like pay-per-view, and in sportv, on closed TV. The two channels will broadcast throughout Brazil and the narration, in both, will be by Milton Leite with comments by Maurício Noriega and Richarlyson.

There is still the possibility to follow everything about the match here on My Timon. There are three different options with all the confrontation information. The portal provides pre, during and post-match coverage online and free of charge for Corinthians fans. Check out:

Real-time narration, starting at 8:30 pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

transmission in YouTubewhich starts at 6:30 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

transmission in Glue, Faithful!, with journalists Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli directly from the stadium. THE live starts at 17:00;

Corinthians enters the field looking to gain an advantage for the return match. The second match between the teams is only scheduled for August 17, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena. It is worth remembering that the classified of the confrontation advances to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and faces whoever passes the duel between Fortaleza and Fluminense.

