Chief police officer at the Women’s Police Station is accused of threatening and assaulting girlfriend

The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro denounced the head of investigations of the Deam (Special Police Station for the Protection of Women) in Jacarepaguá, in the west of the state capital, on suspicion of assaulting his ex-partner.

The 50-year-old inspector is investigated for bodily harm, injury, threat and psychological violence and is away from his duties.

The complaint was sent to the Court at the end of June. The ex-companion, who is a lawyer and is 29 years old, registered a case with the Civil Police Internal Affairs Office. She recorded moments of aggression and threats in various audio. She told the police that the attacks started out of jealousy.

Lawyer Márcio Alexandre dos Santos, who represents the inspector, stated that the client has not yet been notified of the complaint. The defense said that it awaits a subpoena of the alleged complaint to clarify the facts.

In a statement, the Civil Police said that the corporation’s internal affairs department indicted the inspector for domestic violence. After ascertaining the facts in the investigation, an administrative disciplinary process was opened, which is in progress.

The corporation also said that the police officer was removed from Deam, “just as he is not performing the function in any unit specialized in this type of service”.

The two met in February 2021, at the police station, when she was looking for a copy of an inquiry at the unit specializing in cases where women are victims of violence. Two months later, the agent moved in with her and they dated for about a year.

The prosecution’s complaint states that the policeman began to control the clothes she wore, forbidding her to have friends and to go to the gym with male professionals. He also began to control his telephone conversations and communications on social networks, having also removed the victim from his family members.

Also according to the prosecution’s complaint, over time, “the accused became more aggressive, starting to curse, humiliate and slap the victim’s face and head during the discussions, which were mostly motivated by jealousy.”

The first threat, reports the body, happened on New Year’s Eve from 2021 to 2022, when he did not allow the victim to celebrate with his own family.

A little over two weeks later, the girl was beaten with head slaps and hair pulling. The policeman did not accept the end of the relationship and spent the whole night cursing, humiliating, threatening and physically assaulting his ex-companion.

In February of this year, the accused cursed and spat in the face of his ex-companion. At another time, he immobilized the victim for about three hours, who was forced to sit in a chair.

The lawyer said that she tried to end the relationship, as she could no longer bear the police officer’s “sick jealousy”. But, according to the complaint, he did not accept the termination and would have made another series of threats.

That’s when she started recording conversations with the police officer. The files, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, underwent forensic examination, confirming the facts. The transcript is in the complaint.

In one of the excerpts, which appear in the document from the Public Ministry, Santos says:

“(…) If I get something on your cell phone, I’ll kick your ass, do you hear me?”

“(…) I’m going to f**k your life”

“(…) I’m going to kill you motherfucker, I’m going to kill you”

“(…) I’ll send a woman to give you a spanking”

“(…) I can’t let you go unpunished (…) I would do worse, but I’ll just give you a spanking and you’ll be a woman”

“(…) You choose: punch to the head, spray to the throat or apnea”

“(…) Tramp”

The woman then asks him if, as a policeman, he can beat a woman.

“(…) If the woman deserves it, she can”

In the statement, the victim said that, a month later, without being able to end the relationship and get the policeman out of the house, she locked the apartment when he left. But Santos reportedly called her mother, who convinced her to open the door. He came in and said:

“(…) You’re going to pay me for what you did today… make a nice loss. Do you want more?

The woman said, still in testimony, that she was thrown to the ground and immobilized and that Santos spat in her face. Days later, the suspect went to the victim’s office, started an argument and immobilized the woman in a chair for three hours. She said she struggled and hurt herself on the furniture and walls.

Justice forbade the suspect to approach his ex and her family. The lawyer also began to undergo treatment with a psychologist.