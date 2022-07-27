Chinese spacecraft takes incredibly detailed photo of Phobos, moon of Mars

The Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1, which carried the rover Zhurong to Mars and is currently orbiting the red planet, took an opportunity last Saturday (23) to take an incredibly detailed image of Phobos, one of Mars’ two moons.

Phobos is irregularly shaped, “like a potato”, and only 11 km in diameter. It is believed to be an asteroid that was captured by Martian gravity, or a “pile of rubble” that accumulated around the planet. It orbits the planet in a nearly circular path, 6,000 km from the surface. Mars also has a second moon, called Deimos, which is 6.2 km in diameter and not shown in the image.

Phobos, the largest moon of Mars, as seen by the Chinese spacecraft Tianwen-1. Image: CNSA

The Tianwen image is detailed enough to show striations on Phobos’ surface, which astronomers believe were created by impacts in the past, and craters like Öpik, 2 km in diameter, named after Estonian astronomer Ernst Öpik.

Launched two years ago, Tianwen-1 completed the task of photographing the entire surface of Mars in June. Meanwhile, the Zhurong rover has been put into hibernation to survive the Martian winter, a period in which dust storms cover much of the planet and hamper its solar panels’ power generation. The robot should return to operation in December this year.

Source: CGTN