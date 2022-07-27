“choices of sons and daughters-in-law”

In a record released on the social networks of the program Melhor da Tarde, the presenter comments on the desire to be a grandmother

This Tuesday (26), in grandparent’s day celebrationa date celebrated every year in the July 26tha show host best of the afternoon, from the broadcaster band, Catia Fonsecaopened his heart in a video recorded and published on the social networks of the program he commands, and spoke about the recurring questioning received from viewers and fans of your work.

Constantly asked about the desire to be a grandmotherthe 53-year-old journalist is the mother of two boys: Tiago34 years old, and Philip29. But she guarantees that she does not put pressure on her heirs and her daughters-in-law to be a grandmother. “My daughters-in-law ask me that. Many viewers too. But I can only will what the choice may be mine. When I wanted to have children, I had children”it started Catia Fonseca.

THE presenter explained that motherhood came into her life just the moment you felt ready to generate a baby, and that being so, , not willing to accelerate the process of their children’s companions, once they know the great responsibility that the decision entails.

“Being a grandmother is a very big pressure for my children and for my daughters-in-law. They decide. I love children, but we can’t put our dreams and our wills on the choices of children and daughters-in-law”finished Catia Fonseca while recording the message to the spectators in a good mood.