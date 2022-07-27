“choices of sons and daughters-in-law”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on “choices of sons and daughters-in-law” 2 Views

Entertainment

In a record released on the social networks of the program Melhor da Tarde, the presenter comments on the desire to be a grandmother

Juliana Ribeiro

Per Juliana Ribeiro

Photo: reproduction of official Instagram Catia Fonseca
Photo: reproduction of official Instagram Catia Fonseca
Juliana Ribeiro

This Tuesday (26), in grandparent’s day celebrationa date celebrated every year in the July 26tha show host best of the afternoon, from the broadcaster band, Catia Fonsecaopened his heart in a video recorded and published on the social networks of the program he commands, and spoke about the recurring questioning received from viewers and fans of your work.

Constantly asked about the desire to be a grandmotherthe 53-year-old journalist is the mother of two boys: Tiago34 years old, and Philip29. But she guarantees that she does not put pressure on her heirs and her daughters-in-law to be a grandmother. “My daughters-in-law ask me that. Many viewers too. But I can only will what the choice may be mine. When I wanted to have children, I had children”it started Catia Fonseca.

THE presenter explained that motherhood came into her life just the moment you felt ready to generate a baby, and that being so, , not willing to accelerate the process of their children’s companions, once they know the great responsibility that the decision entails.

“Being a grandmother is a very big pressure for my children and for my daughters-in-law. They decide. I love children, but we can’t put our dreams and our wills on the choices of children and daughters-in-law”finished Catia Fonseca while recording the message to the spectators in a good mood.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Lorena Improta celebrates the baby’s 10 months with a beautiful party

Lorena Improta celebrates her daughter’s 10th month with an emoji-themed party The model and dancer’s …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved