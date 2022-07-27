Ciro Nogueira: ‘bankers sign letter for democracy because they stopped making money after PIX’

The Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP), said this Tuesday (26) that bankers signed a letter in defense of democracy because they stopped making money after the emergence of PIX, the instant payment system launched in 2020 by the Bank. Central.

The letter Nogueira refers to is a manifesto organized by the Faculty of Law at USP (University of São Paulo), which has been signed by more than 2,000 people so far. Among them are Roberto Setúbal, former president of Itaú, Natália Dias, CEO of Standard Bank Brasil, Pedro Moreira Salles, chairman of the board of directors of Itaú, and Pérsio Arida, former president of BNDES and the Central Bank.

“President @jairbolsonaro, do you know why bankers today can sign letters even against the President of the Republic, instead of keeping silent in fear in the exchange freezes of the past?”, wrote the Civil House Minister on Twitter.

“Because today, thanks to the detachment from the power of the Lord and the vision of the country of Minister Paulo Guedes, Brazil has an independent Central Bank. Before, the Central Bank could be governments’ whip or candy for bankers,” he continued.

“Now, thanks to you, the Central Bank does not obey the president. It’s independent. And now bankers can even sign manifestos against the president because they know they won’t be persecuted. They can sign manifestos against it because they are free from persecution, yes,” Nogueira said.

Then the minister referred to the launch of PIX. “But the independent Central Bank puts into practice the PIX, which per year transferred more than 30, 40 billion reais in fees that banks earned for each bank transfer and today is free,” he wrote.

“So, President, if you make someone lose 40 billion a year to benefit Brazilians, it is not surprising that the injured party signs a manifesto against you. But the beneficiaries, president, the tens of millions of beneficiaries of PiX are going to sign their manifesto too, on election day, supporting your name,” he concluded.

The manifesto was organized by former students of the USP Law School in the face of repeated attempts by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to discredit electronic voting machines and the Brazilian electoral process.

“Our elections with the electronic counting process have served as an example in the world. We had several alternations of power regarding the results of the polls and the republican transition of government. The electronic voting machines proved to be safe and reliable, as well as the Electoral Justice”, states an excerpt from the document.

In addition to artists, such as Chico Buarque and Arnaldo Antunes, nine former ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) are also signatories of the manifesto. Among them are Ellen Graice, Carlos Ayres Britto, Cesar Peluso and Celso de Mello.

The document will be read at the headquarters of the USP Law School on August 11. The date marks the anniversary of the reading of another manifesto in the same place, in 1977, to denounce the ongoing military dictatorship in the country.

People who want to sign the document can do so virtually on the websites of the USP Law School, the Association of Federal Judges, the Public Ministry Association and the Prerogatives Group.

