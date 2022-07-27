Clandestine bus crashes into cliff, invades home and leaves at least 7 people injured in MG | South of Minas

2 of 3 Clandestine bus invades a house on MGC-383 and leaves at least 7 people injured in MG — Photo: Luciano Lopes/Portal Duty 24h MG

Clandestine bus invades a house on MGC-383 and leaves at least 7 people injured in MG — Photo: Luciano Lopes/Portal Plantão 24h MG