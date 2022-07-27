Clandestine bus crashes into cliff, invades home and leaves at least 7 people injured in MG | South of Minas

At least seven people were seriously injured in an accident with a bus on Tuesday night (26), between Maria da Fé and Cristina (MG). According to the Military Highway Police, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and invaded a property on the banks of MGC-383, at km 350. The vehicle was traveling from Piracicaba to the North of Minas, carrying out clandestine transport.
“The place has a high accident rate, an extremely steep mountain range. The vehicle, at first, according to information from the occupants, had a mechanical failure, probably in the brakes, and came to fall on a cliff of approximately 10 meters and stopping when it collided with the wall of a residence”, said the sergeant of the Military Police, Felipe Magno.
The Fire Department and PMR were called around 8:30 pm. Police said there were 35 occupants inside the bus, seven of whom suffered more serious injuries.
Clandestine bus invades a house on MGC-383 and leaves at least 7 people injured in MG — Photo: Luciano Lopes/Portal Plantão 24h MG
“Others, about 30 people remained at the place and were duly identified, in the case of people from the North of Minas and who worked in the region of Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo. city of Novo Cruzeiro”, explained Sgt.
The injured were rescued by the Fire Department and Samu and taken to hospitals in São Lourenço and Itajubá.
Cristina’s city hall provided a hotel where the other occupants of the bus were taken. The residents of the house were not injured.
