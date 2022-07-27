Company sells Faria Limer doll for R$130 and prepares Santa Cecílier – Notícias

The stereotype of the young executive, who works at a startup in the region of Avenida Faria Lima, financial center of the city of São Paulo, and became known after being portrayed in a report, has now become a puppet. The toy manufacturer Corbe Toys, from Curitiba, launched in your site O action figure Faria Limersa miniature of this character, which is on pre-sale, for R$ 129.90.

This is the discounted price, and it can be paid in up to three installments of R$43.30, but the real value of the product, which appears on the page, is R$189.90. Payment methods are Pix (with 5% off), bank slip and credit card/PayPal.

The manufacturer says that, since the beginning of the pre-sale in March, it has already received orders for 130 units of the doll, which wears a white shirt, sleeveless nylon vest and long pants and comes with a scooter and a replica of the stanley cup.

“Put on your ‘PX’ vest, fill your three-hundred-count fashion glass with ‘beja’, and unlock your electric scooter in the app to get into this great meme that is FARIA LIMER!” reads the product description on the website. manufacturer.





The website also states, “This is not a toy, this is a collectible item not intended for children. This is a 3.75” action figure. The dimensions of the product are 11 cm x 5 cm, and the weight is 40 g. “Product intended for 18+.” The launch is scheduled for November this year.

The manufacturer’s biggest success so far was the Agiota doll, which is already out of print, but he plans to release miniatures of other figures from the São Paulo imagination. Examples are the Santa Cecíliers, young people who live in the Santa Cecília neighborhood, with a more casual look, and the Crossfiteiros, practitioners of crossfit, a modality of physical activity with intense exercises.

In addition to Faria Limer, Corbe Toys has action figures such as the singer Paul Di’Anno, lead singer of Iron Maiden (from R$ 189.90 to R$ 129.90), also sold in an autographed version and with a puzzle (from R$ 189.90 to R$ 129.90). $559.90 for R$499.90). Other products are the official jigsaw puzzles from Angra, with 600 pieces (from R$179.90 to R$129.90), from Pablo Vittar, 600 pieces (from R$179.90 to R$55.90), and Ratos de Porão, 600 pieces (from R$199.90 to R$169.90).



