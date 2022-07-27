company wants to keep the airport, but Anac resists

BRASÍLIA – The latest movements of the company that manages the Viracopos International Airport (SP), in the process of being handed over since 2019, have increased the perception in the government and in the sector that the concessionaire wants to keep the terminal, frustrating the plan to hold a new auction. To reach this result, Aeroportos Brasil Viracopos (ABV), however, should not have an easy time in National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC).

According to the Estadão/Broadcast, technicians have stated that the regulator is committed to making the return process work, resulting in a new auction. This contest is promised by the Ministry of Infrastructure since the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, but delays in the re-bidding process and ABV’s questioning put a brake on the program.

Behind the scenes, sources close to the concessionaire say that maintaining the terminal operation until the end of the contract is not a final objective of ABV, but that, if it happens, it will be a satisfactory result for the consortium, which unites TPI (Triunfo Participation and Investments) , UTC Participações and Egis Airport Operation. Last year, for the first time, the administrator of Viracopos recorded a positive result, consolidating the advantage that the terminal, strong in cargo transport, had during the covid-19 pandemic.

The situation in Viracopos, already classified as a “soap opera” in the sector, forced the federal government to extend the deadline for transferring the asset to another concessionaire for another two years, which will only be done after a new auction. The field of dispute, which may eventually even end up in court, is in the amount of compensation that the government will have to pay to ABV, confirmed its departure from the terminal.

Although the concessionaire owes fees and fines calculated at R$ 1.2 billion, the early exit from the operation entitles to compensation for investments made in the terminal. ABV still claims to be entitled to contractual rebalances that have already been administratively rejected by Anac. It is through the discussion of these values ​​that, in the view of technicians involved in the process, the concessionaire delays the re-bidding process, not having an agile posture in the arbitration and auditing stages. Sought, ABV stated that it met all deadlines for delivery of documentation stipulated by the government.

At Anac, two main issues are at stake. The main one is that, in the agency’s assessment, it is necessary to reinforce to the sector that concessionaires must comply with contracts, and not always resort to attempts seen as unjustified to rebalance the business. The message is that if they don’t fulfill their contracts, they will lose their concessions. Otherwise, the country would be doing what foreign investors feared about the Brazilian market at the beginning of the airport concessions.

The other point made by the regulatory body is that, according to the re-bidding law, adherence to the process is “irrevocable and irreversible”. The fear is that, if the government gives in, the instrument will be trivialized, and used as a period for concessionaires to “clean up the house” and then remain with the project. The re-bidding process – which in Viracopos has already lasted two years – suspends maturing investment obligations.

Beluga plane lands in Viracopos Photograph: Azul Linhas Aéreas/Disclosure – 07/25/2022

ABV, on the other hand, argues that a new auction of the asset would be doubly disadvantageous to the Union. First, because, in the concessionaire’s view, the indemnification amount that will be paid to it is possibly “significant” – as it classified in a letter sent to the government at the end of May.

Second, comes the claim that the new Viracopos bidding project would not be as good as the current concession, reducing, for example, the number of runways to be managed by the private partner. Those who defend the current project say exactly the opposite: that the new model is more advantageous as it incorporates regulatory and engineering modernizations.

The concessionaire also complains that it was not answered by Anac in a series of requests to rebalance the contract. The main one refers to the expropriation of areas that would be delivered to ABV for the expansion of the aerotropolis, and that the consortium says it received only 20% of the forecast, frustrating the commercial project of the terminal.

Regarding the indemnity amount, however, the granting authority’s assessment is that the goodwill in the new Viracopos auction must exceed what will be owed to ABV. The concessionaire calculates that it has to receive around R$ 5 billion for investments. The project for a new auction sent to the TCU estimates an initial grant (fee paid to the government to manage the terminal) of R$ 3.4 billion, but the expectation is that the competition for the airport will be fierce, which could at least double that amount. .

The final amount will only be completely closed, however, when the arbitration process between Anac and Viracopos ends. Currently, the arbitration discusses fines imposed on ABV and rebalances demanded by the concessionaire. In the future, it is already expected that the indemnity amount will also go to arbitration, after Anac closes the calculations of how much it understands it owes the ABV.

Sought, Anac stated that the determination of the amount owed to the concessionaire for unamortized investments is the object of a specific administrative process. “Since the process is still in progress within the scope of the Agency, it is still not possible to reasonably estimate the final amount that will be raised in favor of the Concessionaire,” said the agency, adding that the arbitrations underway today concern pre-existing legal proceedings between the concessionaire and Anac. “Given that there is no administrative decision on the subject, the indemnification is not yet discussed in arbitration”, said Anac.

The concessionaire that manages Viracopos airport (SP) will fight to maintain the terminal operation until the government pays 100% of the compensation to the consortium, a value that should be completely closed – including the amounts discussed in arbitration – only in 2023.

The ABV complains that the government changed the “rules of the game during the match” by providing for this division and, therefore, acts at the Federal Audit Court (TCU) to receive the full amount of compensation before leaving Viracopos.

Technicians from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Anac, on the other hand, point out that the division is defined in the rebidding amendment signed by the concessionaire in 2020.

It provides that the amounts must be paid until the beginning of the new partnership agreement, without prejudice to other amounts to be determined and paid “later”, as a result, for example, of a court and arbitration decision. This understanding was reinforced in an amendment approved in the Provisional Measure for Simple Flight, which was converted into law this year. The text establishes that the procedure for calculating the indemnity and its verification do not prevent the new bidding process for the asset.

But sources close to the ABV claim that this endorsement for subsequent payments would only be valid for disputes that were not on the government’s and concessionaire’s radar when the rebidding amendment was signed. They also say that, initially, the payment of the indemnity would be made only with the resources granted from the new auction and that, therefore, the possibility of the Union paying a part of the reimbursement with resources from the Treasury would be new. Members of the government and Anac, however, reject this interpretation.

Another argument put forward is that waiting for the entire arbitration process would make a new asset auction unfeasible, keeping the airport for years under the burden of a return process. At the other end, the concessionaire already states that it would only be possible to assess whether the re-bidding is advantageous to the Federal Government after the conclusion of the arbitration, a point that also opposes the consortium and the granting authority.

The conflict took on a third character last year, when the TCU began to discuss the re-bidding processes through the case of São Gonçalo do Amarante (RN) airport, which Inframerica has been returning since 2020. Natal has been in the Court of Auditors for a year without having been judged, precisely because of the controversy over the payment of compensation.

According to the Estadão/Broadcast, one of the possibilities that were studied in the cabinet of Minister Aroldo Cedraz, rapporteur of the process on São Gonçalo, would only be to recommend that the government wait for the closing of the indemnity amount (independent audit completed, approved by ANAC and TCU) to publish the new auction notice, but indicating that for the next assets, which would include Viracopos, this step by step would work as a determination. When questioned, the minister informed Estadão / Broadcast, through the advice of the TCU, that he is evaluating “the possible changes in the vote and judgment” after the sanction of the Voo Simples law. The Court also replied that there is no forecast as to when the cases of São Gonçalo and Viracopos – reported by Minister Vital do Rêgo – will be brought to trial.

A few days ago, ABV was accepted as interested in the process of re-bidding Viracopos at the TCU. According to the Estadão/Broadcast, the concessionaire has already suggested to the court that only concessionaires that agree to adhere to the rules provided for in the Simple Flight law be submitted to the division of controversial and uncontroversial amounts. Those that do not comply, would wait for the receipt of the entire indemnity to leave the asset. This would make room for the case of São Gonçalo to have a quick resolution, as Inframerica wants, without linking the Viracopos process. For Anac technicians, this would not make sense because the division is already provided for in the amendment signed by ABV – that is, it would not have been an innovation to be ‘accepted’ by the companies.