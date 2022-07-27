CONMEBOL corrects error and deadline for registration in the Sudamericana is revealed

After circulating the information that registration for the final stages of continental tournaments would only be until Saturday (30), Conmebol announced that the process could extend until Monday (1). In addition, new names may appear in the following phases, something that was also informed that could not happen.

In this way, the Colorado leadership will be able to extend the deadline to announce a new reinforcement, which before the announcement was only until Saturday. In addition, if the reinforcement does not arrive in the capital in time to be registered for the confrontation with Melgar, the process may occur in the next phase, if Inter advances.

For now, the name closest to being announced is Nahuel Bustos. The Argentine belongs to the City Group, which does not want to keep the athlete at Manchester. However, the colorado’s intention is to confirm the negotiation via loan, something that the British do not like.

Conmebol registration deadlines changed

The information on Conmebol’s deadlines cheered up the Colorado fans, who were already hopeless about the announcement. With that, it remains for Alessandro Barcellos’ team to accelerate the process, which has distressed the fans.