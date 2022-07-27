Conversions from vehicles to CNG grow 74% in Brazil in 2022 | Rio de Janeiro

A survey by the National Traffic Department (Senatran), released this Wednesday (27), shows that the number of car conversions for Vehicular Natural Gas (CNG) grew 74% in the country in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period of 2020.

The change is motivated by high fuel prices. In the first six months of this year alone, almost 70 thousand cars started to adopt the CNG.

In absolute numbers, 67,487 vehicles modified in 2022compared to 38,747 in 2020. In 2021, the first year of the rise in fuel prices, the increase in the same period had been 86.65%.

The use of CNG, however, requires extra care. On Tuesday (26), a car exploded while filling the cylinder at a gas station in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro. (see video below).

The driver was seriously injured and was taken to hospital, but died in the early hours of Wednesday (27). A woman who was passing by also needed medical attention, but has since been released.

The attendants were not injured, but said the explosion was in the vehicle’s gas cylinder, which was in poor condition, rusted.

Aquiles Pisanelli, president of the National Association of Inspection Bodies, explains that vehicle safety inspection is essential for accident prevention.

“All accidents in cars with CNG systems have been proven to occur in vehicles that were in an irregular situation and without periodic inspections up to date”, he says.

Here are tips to avoid accident risks:

Get out of the car and, if possible, open the hood and trunk;

turn off the engine, lights and stereo;

the gas station attendant must connect the station pump grounding device to the car, before filling starts;

and the maximum CNG pressure offered by the station must be 220 kilograms\force per centimeter – a safety limit determined by the ANP.

Irregular vehicles in SP

Unprecedented research carried out in the second half of 2021 in São Paulo showed that 78% of vehicles fueled with CNG were irregular.

The study was carried out at CNG stations in São Paulo and Greater São Paulo and indicated that, of the approximately 3,000 cars that filled up at 37 different stations, 70% never carried out the mandatory initial inspection or any periodic verification of regularity.

The other 8% were overdue for licensing or inspection for two years or more.