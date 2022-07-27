Corinthians and Flamengo negotiate final details of ticket load for decision in Libertadores

The boards of Corinthians and Flamengo are working out the last details of the availability of the ticket load for the 2022 Libertadores games. The teams face each other for the quarterfinals of the competition.

O My Helm heard from sources close to the Corinthians board and found that Corinthians should provide around three thousand tickets for the game at Neo Química Arena. The stadium, it is worth remembering, has a capacity for about 48 thousand people, which would mean that something around 6% would be destined for visitors.

The trend is that Timão fans also have the same ticket charge available for the return game, at Maracanã. The Rio stadium, however, has space for around 78,000 fans, which would represent around 3% of the site’s occupancy.

The first game between Corinthians and Flamengo takes place on August 2, a Tuesday, at 9:30 pm. Tickets for the duel at Neo Química Arena go on sale this Wednesday – learn more here.

The return game, at Maracanã, is scheduled for August 9, also at 9:30 pm. The team that qualifies guarantees a spot in the Libertadores semifinals. Timão is looking to win the competition twice, while the Cariocas are looking for a third title.

