Corinthians announces Fausto Vera for 4 years; reinforcement is already in the IDB

Corinthians finally announced the hiring of Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera this afternoon (26), with a definitive contract valid until mid-2026. The name of the reinforcement has also appeared in the CBF’s Daily News Bulletin (BID), which leaves at the disposal of Vítor Pereira to debut.

“Very happy and happy to be joining Corinthians. I am very grateful to the fans, who, since the rumors that I could arrive, have given me great support and were very important for my decision making”, Vera told the official website. of the club.

Since yesterday, Corinthians raced against time to regularize the steering wheel, as the deadline for registration in the Copa do Brasil ends at 19:00 (Brasília time) today. If the club missed the deadline, the reinforcement would be out of the rest of the competition.

Fausto Vera was bought from Argentinos Juniors for around US$6.5 million (or nearly R$35 million). Alvinegro now holds 70% of the economic rights of the midfielder, who at the age of 22 had been standing out in Argentine football to the point of playing in the Olympics as a starter for the national team last year.

This is the tenth player signed by Corinthians for this season and the third only in this transfer window, after Balbuena and Yuri Alberto. Fausto Vera arrives to be another option for Vítor Pereira in a well-served sector of Corinthians, which already has Cantillo, Du Queiroz, MayconRoni and Xavier, in addition to Paulinho, who is injured and will only return in 2023.

The reinforcement stood out in Argentine football playing different roles in midfield, most often first and second midfielder. This year he played 27 games for Argentinos Juniors, with five goals scored and four assists.

Today’s announcement does not come as a surprise to the Corinthians fans, after all yesterday (25th) even Argentino Juniors had already published the sale of Fausto Vera. In the communication on the networks, Alvinegro played with the arrival of the reinforcement, remembering the most famous catchphrases of another Fausto, Faustão, TV presenter (see below).