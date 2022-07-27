Corinthians announces signing of Fausto Vera | Corinthians

A day after Argentinos Juniors put an end to any mystery and confirmed the sale, Corinthians announced the signing of 22-year-old Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera. In addition, he has already been regularized in the CBF’s BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) and is available to play in the Copa do Brasil – Timão faces Atlético-GO this Wednesday, for the quarterfinals.

– Very happy and happy to be joining Corinthians. I am very grateful to the fans, who, since the rumors that I could arrive, gave me great support and were very important for my decision-making – said Vera.

Vera arrived in Brazil last Sunday and signed a four-season contract with Corinthians, which acquired 70% of the athlete’s economic rights for an undisclosed amount – behind the scenes, it is estimated that the operation is around 5 million dollars (about of R$ 27 million), to be paid in installments. In Argentina, there is talk of up to 8 million dollars for the deal (R$ 42.8 million at the current price).

With stints in base selections and indicated by coach Vítor Pereira, the midfielder arrives at Timão to compete for position with Maycon, Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Xavier and Roni. From next year, Paulinho will also be available again, after a serious knee injury.

Vera was registered in time to play in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Atlético-GO, and also in the semi and final if Timão advances.

The first first leg of the quarterfinals between Corinthians and Atlético-GO takes place on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at the Antônio Accioly stadium. The return is scheduled for the 17th, at Neo Química Arena.

Fausto Vera is Corinthians’ 10th signing for the season. Before him, Paulinho, Bruno Melo, Robson Bambu, Ivan, Júnior Moraes, Maycon, Rafael Ramos, Yuri Alberto and Balbuena arrived.

