Corinthians announces signing of midfielder Fausto Vera

Corinthians made official this Tuesday the hiring of another reinforcement. After being “punched” by Argentinos Juniors on Monday, Timão announced the arrival of midfielder Fausto Vera. The player signed on until June 30, 2026 – for four years, then.

As usual, Corinthians made the announcement “in parts”. First, the club rocked social media with a tweet mysterious. An Argentinian passport in front of an airplane. In the text, the following words “Oh crazy, my! Exactly five and six in the afternoon, an offer from #VaiCorinthians. Come here”, referring to the catchphrase used by the namesake of the Corinthians reinforcement, journalist and presenter Fausto Silva.

Simultaneously, Fausto Vera’s name appeared in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID). It was then that Corinthians published an official note on its website announcing the signing of the Argentine midfielder.

A few moments after the official announcement on the website, Corinthians made a tweet with the traditional siren, which is activated before announcing a reinforcement. Finally, Timão published an art of Fausto Vera with the white shirt and the official signing – see all below.

The Parque São Jorge club confirmed the information from the Argentine team: Timão acquired 70% of the athlete’s economic rights, leaving 30% with Argentinos Juniors. The bond, as mentioned above, is valid for four seasons – until June 2026.

With the regularization at the BID, the athlete can be registered by Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. Still, it is not certain if he will be listed for the first leg of the quarterfinals against Atlético Goianiense as early as this Wednesday. The match is scheduled for 21:30, at Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia.

The midfielder, it is worth remembering, is the third Corinthians signing made official in this mid-year window. Before him, Timão hit the arrivals of Yuri Alberto and Balbuena.

It’s crazy! Exactly five past six in the afternoon, an offering of #Go Corinthians COME HERE pic.twitter.com/KOcwinQm12 — Corinthians (@Corinthians) July 26, 2022

