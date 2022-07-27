Corinthians announces ticket sales for the game against Flamengo in Libertadores; see details

Corinthians announced this Tuesday how the sale of tickets will be made for the game against Flamengo, by Libertadores. The competition’s quarter-final match will take place at 9:30 pm next Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena.

As has been the custom, the opening of the sale will be made in a staggered manner, following the priorities of the Fiel Torcedor program. It is also important to note that there will be no physical sale, only online.

The first group to be able to purchase tickets is made up of members of Fiel Torcedor with credits related to matches suspended by the pandemic. For these, the sale starts at 11 am on the 27th of July, the Wednesday. It will also be possible for those who pay for the Minha Cadeira plan to purchase parking – see the value of the tickets below.

Just after, at 1 pm, The sale will be open to all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have 35 points or more. For both groups, it is worth noting that sales are carried out through the website www.fieltorcedor.com.br.

still in the day July 27th, now from 5pm, members of the club’s fan program who have more than 15 points will be able to purchase their tickets. only in Thursday, from 11 amthe opening will be made for the other members of Fiel Torcedor.

For the general public, the sale starts at 3 pm on Saturday. For this group, tickets are sold through the website www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br.

Check the value of each sector

NORTH – BRL 50.00

SOUTH – BRL 140.00

UPPER EAST – BRL 200.00

LOWER EAST SIDE – BRL 240.00

LOWER EAST CENTRAL – BRL 280.00

UPPER WEST – BRL 450.00

LOWER WEST CORNER – BRL 360.00

LOWER SIDE WEST – BRL 580.00

LOWER CENTRAL WEST – BRL 720.00

WEST BUSINESS – BRL 1,000.00

Discounts, Faithful Fan!

Once again, the club is offering a discount for members who support the Minha Vida and Minha História plans. The first one has a discount of 20% to 72%, while the second has a discount of 25% to 45%, depending on the chosen sector.

See more at: Corinthians x Flamengo, Libertadores da América, Tickets, Corinthians fans and Neo Qumica Arena.